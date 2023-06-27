Director Kim Yong-hwa reveals why he cast EXO’s D.O in The Moon, shares his high opinions of him

Director Kim Yong-hwa decided to work with EXO’s D.O for the second time in his upcoming movie, The Moon, because of his charms. In a press conference for the movie, the director shared what made him choose the EXO singer to feature in the sci-fi movie. He responded by mentioning that he has been closely watching him and that he is an actor that he adores.

“He is an actor I have watched from a close distance and an actor I adore."

Also known as Doh Kyung-soo, the EXO member had previously worked with Director Kim for his two-part fantasy thriller titled Along with the Gods. The first part, The Two Worlds, was released in 2017, while the second, The Last 49 Days, was released in 2018.

The duo joining hands for the upcoming blockbuster The Moon has naturally all eyes set on the kind of work they will showcase to the audience.

The Moon director Kim Yong-hwa shares his close connection with EXO’s D.O and how he was the perfect fit for the role

EXO’s D.O, aka Doh Kyung-soo, has shown his prowess in both the music and acting industries. He debuted in the idol group under SM Entertainment in 2012 and subsequently made his acting debut in 2014 with a supporting role in the movie Cart. Since then, the idol-actor has dabbled in both fields and has garnered immense recognition in them too.

The 30-year-old idol-actor will be next seen in the upcoming blockbuster sci-fi movie The Moon, directed by Kim Yong-hwa. As this is the second project on which the director and actor have worked together, director Kim was asked what made him choose EXO’s D.O for his new project. The Along with the Gods director mentioned his close relationship with the idol and called him an "extremely selfless" man.

As per translation via allkpop, he said,

"I've listened to his life story. From the environment he grew up in, to how he got to be where he is today. I know more about him than most people. I would say that there is a great, great actor in him. He is extremely selfless, a real man."

Director Kim continued talking about what made EXO’s D.O similar to his role of Hwang Sun-woo in The Moon. He added that he will “go far” in the acting industry and thrive for a long period.

“But he also had his own struggles in his life. Someone who is very similar to Hwang Sun-woo in those ways. And yet, he does not show those painful memories to others. That is his charm. I believe that he will thrive as an actor for a long time. People like him go far in this industry. I hold him in high regard.”

Meanwhile, The Moon also has an ensemble cast of popular veteran actors such as Sol Kyung-gu (Memoir of a Murderer, Kill Boksoon) and Kim Hee-ae (Secret Affair, The World of the Married). The movie revolves around the fictional and dramatic story of Korea’s first lunar exploration mission. It is scheduled to be released on August 2, 2023, in theaters.

