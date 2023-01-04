EXO's D.O, Zico, Crush, and others to star in new SBS variety show

Zico, Crush, and EXO's D.O have been cast to star in SBS's new comedy variety show. On January 4, 2023, a representative of the South Korean cable network company spoke to XSports News about the freshly revealed cast members.

They confirmed that the K-pop idols will join the other artists to participate in a variety show. Earlier, it was confirmed that former F.T. Island leader Choi Jung-hoon and comedians Lee Yong-jin and Yang Se-chan will star in the show.

The SBS spokesperson said:

“It is true that D.O., Zico, Crush, Choi Jung Hoon, Lee Yong Jin, and Yang Se Chan will be appearing on SBS’s new variety show.”

The release date, synopsis, and title of the show are yet to be revealed by SBS. However, the cable network is planning to premiere the variety show in March 2023. It has also been revealed that Choi Bo-pil, the former producer of the hit comedy variety show Running Man, is producing the upcoming variety drama.

The cast of SBS' upcoming comedy variety show is indeed an exciting mix, and the cable network believes the same.

As per SBS, the friendship between Zico, D.O, and Crush is well-known and celebrated in the South Korean Entertainment industry. Hence, SBS is keen on showcasing their chemistry through a new show that is still in the works.

Additionally, Choi Jung-hoon is a great pick since he is of the same age as the aforementioned artists. Other details related to the show are expected to be unveiled in the forthcoming months.

Variety shows like Running Man, Knowing Bros, Weekly Idol, The Return of Superman, I Live Alone, 2 Days & 1 Night, and many more are gaining widespread recognition and popularity, much like K-dramas, due to their exciting and fresh concepts. Moreover, they also showcase the raw side of famous celebrities.

EXO is all set to make a comeback this year

In other news, EXO is slated to make a comeback in 2023. The leader of the K-pop group shared the news on Instagram while wishing his fans a happy new year. EXO-Ls (the group's fandom name) are celebrating the news and are pumped for the EXO-related content that is coming on the way. This comeback could mark the return of all nine members after a long hiatus, making it a huge deal for their fans.

Moreover, while D.O will be starring in a variety show, EXO's second subunit EXO-sc, comprising of members Sehun and Chanyeol, will reach Jakarta in February as a part of their BACK TO BACK FANCON event.

Crush recently headlined his Crush Hour concert and also invited BTS' j-hope as a performing guest. The two collaborated for the hit single Rush Hour in September 2022.

