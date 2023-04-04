Netflix releases official statement denying Kill Boksoon director being a member of the controversial site Ilbe

Byun Sung-hyun, the director of Netflix’s latest Korean movie, Kill Boksoon, was recently alleged to have promoted Ilbe, a controversial online site, in the film. He was accused of being a member of the infamous online community after Korean viewers noticed an allegedly problematic scene in the movie.

Netflix released a statement sharing that the scene in question held no “political meaning” except showcasing assassins’ ranks.

Ilbe, short for Ilgan best, which translates to 'daily best,' is a community website that is considered extremely problematic. It posts anti-feminist, anti-immigrant, and anti-LGBTQIA+ content regularly, as per Koreaboo.

The controversial scene was about the mission envelopes contract killers are given based on their ranks. An envelope with a red seal implies a low-level killer’s mission while a blue seal signifies a higher-grade assassin’s mission. The former contained the words ‘Suncheon-Jeolla’ typed on it, while the latter read, ‘Seoul-Korea’ in the film.

Viewers believed that the director showcased his prejudice towards the Jeolla province by separating it and making it rank lower. The Jeolla province has often been a target of ridicule by the Ilbe community.

Netflix states the controversial Kill Boksoon scene was to “show the differences in the scope of work”

The controversy arose because of a scene that assigned the Jeolla province to a low-ranking assassin. The scene shows how the contract killing company, MK ENT, distinguishes the hierarchy of assassins.

A-rank killers, such as Gil Bok-soon (Jeon Do-yeon), were given international missions in blue sealed envelopes such as ‘Vladivostok-Russia’ and ‘Seoul-Korea.’ On the other hand, low-rank assassins were given an envelope with a red seal with ‘Suncheon-Jeolla’ written on it.

Netflix issued a statement on April 4 denying the director’s involvement in the Ilbe community. They explained the scene and added that it had no political undertones.

Translated into English as per Koreaboo, the statement read:

“In Kill Boksoon, there is a mission in which the killers of the assassin firm MK ENT are separated by grade. A-grade killers, alongside Gil Bok Soon, also received global missions, so they received envelopes with the country labeled on them. C-grade killers only take part in domestic missions, and so they are given an envelope with a province written on it.

It added:

This was done to show the difference in the scope of work and doesn’t hold any other political meaning.”

Apart from the scene including color-coded envelopes, Kill Boksoon has garnered rave reviews from both critics and viewers online.

Wout - The Hashtagonist @TheHashtag0nist Yo, you should all check out Kill Boksoon on Netflix. It’s like…kinda Kill Bill and kinda “What if John Wick was a single mom” and it’s amazing. Yo, you should all check out Kill Boksoon on Netflix. It’s like…kinda Kill Bill and kinda “What if John Wick was a single mom” and it’s amazing. https://t.co/gZ7MzOGSxP

The story revolves around a contract killer, Gil Bok-soon, who tries to balance her life as an assassin and a single mother. The movie earned an 80% critics score and an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

