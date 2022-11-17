What happened to Ray Singleton's wife? AGT star receives support as he announces death of partner in emotional post

America’s Got Talent star Ray Singleton recently announced that his wife, Roslyn, lost her life to brain cancer. He revealed the news in an Instagram post:

“WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be. This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult!”

DaShawn Brown @DaShawnWSOC9 Ray Singleton just shared on Instagram, “our wife” gained her wings yesterday.



As difficult as this is to post, it’s hard to even type these words without immediately thinking of Roslyn’s infectious smile, but more importantly, her beautiful spirit. That’s what I’ll hold on to. Ray Singleton just shared on Instagram, “our wife” gained her wings yesterday.As difficult as this is to post, it’s hard to even type these words without immediately thinking of Roslyn’s infectious smile, but more importantly, her beautiful spirit. That’s what I’ll hold on to. https://t.co/1zGPPtIq9a

The post continued:

“She taught us all SOMETHING…She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT! She will LIVE FOREVER!! #LongLiveRos #F**kCancer”

Ray Singleton’s wife was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013

Ray Singleton and Roslyn Singleton shared their battle with brain cancer on Instagram (Image via willie_qool/Instagram)

Roslyn Singleton was diagnosed with stage three brain cancer a few years before she met Ray Singleton. She fought her first battle with cancer in 2013 and discovered that she has glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer that is uncommon among younger people.

She gained recognition after Ray posted a video where he was serenading Roslyn before she underwent surgery for her cancer. While the video went viral, the duo went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020.

The pair were given flowers and chocolate along with $25,000. Roslyn was a Navy veteran and according to a story about her treatment posted by Novant Health, she may have developed the problem after being exposed to toxic burn pits in Afghanistan.

While speaking to Novant Health, she thanked all those who were there for her and stated:

“Whenever there’s something going on in my life, God always puts the right people just right in front of me to make it a little easier.”

The couple’s battle with cancer was also posted on social media where Roslyn stated that the situation did not defeat her. Ray encouraged his followers on the post to celebrate and said:

“I understand that God has not only given me a gift, but he’s given all of us a gift. And I am responsible for taking care of that gift. So y’all, thank God for what this is.”

They also shared several pictures where they were singing, dancing, and laughing.

Everything known about Ray Singleton

Ray Singleton was a singer and pianist on the 16th season of America’s Got Talent. He was eliminated in the Deliberations. He is from North Carolina.

During his audition on the show, he played the piano and sang I Am Yours by Andy Grammer, also paying tribute to his wife Roslyn. Following the approval of the judges, he entered the next round.

America’s Got Talent season 16 aired on ABC from June to September 2021 and magician Dustin Tavella emerged as the winner.

Poll : 0 votes