How did the lead singer of The Cranberries die? Matthew Perry and Dolores O'Riordan death conspiracy claim emerges

Links between the death of American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry and Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan have surfaced on the internet after the former passed away of a reported accidental drowning on October 28. A law enforcement source informed CNN that Perry's death is being investigated by Los Angeles police.

The source said that while foul play is not suspected at this time, the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division is still looking into the incident. The news of Perry's death was confirmed by an official statement released by Warner Brothers to the publication.

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Although his death has been cited as accidental drowning in his hot tub, no official cause of demise has been released at the time. However, some internet users quickly linked his untimely demise to that of O'Riordan, whose death was ruled as a "tragic accident."

Dolores O'Riordan, like Matthew Perry, also died by accidental drowning

Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking too much. According to expert witnesses, the singer had no signs or symptoms of self-harm. On January 15, 2018, O'Riordan's body was discovered in the bathtub of her London hotel. She was 46 years old.

Officials told the coroner that they discovered empty bottles of alcohol, including five tiny bottles and a bottle of champagne, in O'Riordan's hotel room. There were also prescription medicine containers with pills inside, albeit a toxicology analysis revealed that O'Riordan only had "therapeutic" quantities of medication in her blood. Her blood alcohol levels, however, were more than four times the legal driving limit.

On October 30, an X user named @remnantman1 shared a 3-minute 12-second video by a TikToker named @paulylong who shared a detailed analysis of Perry's Instagram posts and stories where he had referred to himself as "Mattman," a reference to DC Comic books superhero character, Batman.

The user points to one particular video when Matthew Perry shows a woman's hands putting three cranberries on a table. Moreover, the last picture that he uploaded was that of a hot tub, where his body was apparently found.

The user also speculated if the 17 Again star was trying to expose something or someone. This was not the only user who pointed this analogy out. Another video shows him posting a video of the moon and captioning it, “do you understand what I’m trying to tell you.”

Matthew Perry's untimely death has shocked many, as the actor was on a recovery from his struggles with substance abuse all his life.

On October 30, the cast of Friends released an official statement after the untimely death of Matthew Perry.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Matthew Perry was best known for starring as Chandler Bing in Friends. He starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.