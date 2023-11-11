Pope Francis recently dismissed Bishop Joseph Strickland following a series of investigations under the supervision of the Vatican. NPR stated that Strickland was removed after he spoke against the reforms of Francis and charged Francis with threatening the "Deposit of Faith."

The news of Strickland's removal was confirmed by the Vatican News but it is worth noting that he is currently unavailable to comment on the matter. The New York Times stated that Pope's followers expressed their support towards Strickland's firing.

The bishop of Austin, Texas Joe Vasquez has now taken over the position of acting administrator. Holy See Press Office states that he was appointed as the Bishop of Tyler (USA) in 2012.

Bishop Joseph Strickland was removed after an investigation was launched by the Vatican

CNN stated that Bishop Joseph Strickland's resignation was confirmed in an official statement by Cardinal Daniel Nicholas DiNardo. The statement read that Pope Francis advised an "exhaustive inquiry into all aspects of the governance and leadership" of Strickland.

The investigation was being handled by Bishop Dennis Sullivan of Camden and Bishop Emeritus Gerald Kicanas of Tucson.

"As a result of the Visitation, the recommendation was made to the Holy Father that the continuation in office of Bishop Strickland was not feasible. Aftеr months of carеful considеration by thе Dicastеry for Bishops and thе Holy Fathеr, thе dеcision was rеachеd that thе rеsignation of Bishop Strickland should bе rеquеstеd," the statement read.

Thе statеmеnt rеvеalеd that Bishop Josеph Strickland was told to rеsign from officе on November 9, 2023. It added that he was rеmovеd by Francis himself on November 11, 2023. The statement also disclosed details about the appointment of Bishop Joe Vasquez.

"Let us keep Bishop Strickland, the clergy and faithful of the Diocese of Tyler, and Bishop Vasquez in our prayers," the statement concluded.

The Pillar revealed in September 2023 that Francis met Archbishop Robert Prevost and Archbishop Christophe Pierre to discuss the resignation of Strickland. In an interview with the outlet, one of them reportedly stated that Francis might not overthrow Strickland as the Bishop.

Bishop Joseph Strickland's accusations against Pope Francis

In May 2023, Bishop Joseph Strickland shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), and accused Pope Francis of "undermining the Deposit of Faith." The post reads:

"Please allow me to clarify regarding, 'Patrick Coffin has challenged the authenticity of Pope Francis.'fIf this is accurate I disagree, I believe Pope Francis is the Pope but it is time for me to say that I reject his program of undermining the Deposit of Faith. Follow Jesus."

The post received a negative response from some people with a few advising Strickland to resign. BBC revealed that before Strickland's removal, Pope Francis expressed his support for allowing same-s*x couples to get blessings. The Vatican also recently agreed to baptize anyone from the transgender community in the Catholic Church until it does not lead to controversies.

While speaking to the Religion News Service in September 2023, Strickland said that he would not resign even if the Pope demanded the same.