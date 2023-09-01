Trace Cyrus net worth: Fortune explored as Miley Cyrus' brother sparks controversy with recent comments

Trace Cyrus, brother of Miley Cyrus, recently became the subject of criticism after sharing a controversial post on X. Trace is also a musician, like his siblings Miley and Noah, and was a member of the pop rock band Metro Station. Trace's net worth is said to be $2 million.

Trace posted a tweet on X where he started by saying that many girls on the platform would never get a "good guy with morals," and they would consider the same people insecure.

"They get a lot of attention from guys on of so they think they have options. But any guy who is desperate to see s*xual content they are willing to pay for it is a desperate loser. A lot of successful guys will sleep with those girls but they don't want to wife them," he added.

The statement shared on X (Images via TraceCyrus/Twitter)

Trace Cyrus wrote that he has seen many girls claim that they "can't get a serious relationship." He further stated that men are only interested in getting intimate with them, and they are not perfect to become someone's wife or mother.

"I know some amazing girls that are genuinely good people that do of. I just think this independent mindset of not needing a man is extremely toxic and leads to a very lonely future."

Expand Tweet

Trace also emphasized the fact that more girls need to speak up about it. He ended by stating that "a good man and a family" will bring more happiness into their lives.

Trace Cyrus has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the music industry

Trace Cyrus has worked in the music industry for a very long time, which has contributed a lot to his earnings. He has worked on the albums and singles of the band Metro Station. His net worth is reported to be $2 million, as stated by CelebrityNetWorth.

Starting in 2006, Trace has been a guitarist and vocalist in Metro Station. The band was formed in the same year, and the initial band members included Mason Musso, Blake Healy, and Anthony Improgo. Musso and Cyrus remained in the group until it disbanded in 2020.

Metro Station released two albums during their career. Their self-titled debut album was released in September 2007. Despite getting mixed reactions, the album managed to reach the top of the charts.

The band's second album, Savior, was released in June 2015, and the soundtrack included 18 singles. The band released five EPs between 2006 and 2017. They were also known for their singles like Shake It, Where's My Angel, Every Time I Touch You, and more.

Trace then started to pursue his solo career in 2017. He has released two projects so far, including an EP titled Killing the Pain and a single titled Lights Out.

Trace Cyrus updates his followers on the response he received to his statement

Expand Tweet

Trace Cyrus was heavily criticized by netizens for his opinion towards girls using OnlyFans. However, he shared another tweet on August 31, 2023, saying that people were offended because he spoke the truth and that it was a positive message. One of his tweets stated:

"The one thing I did learn on here today is there's some extremely unattractive people on OnlyFans. I had no clue there was even a market for that."

Expand Tweet

The following day, he wrote on X that his OnlyFans post had received "4 million impressions" and he was being praised on Instagram. Saying that he stands by what he wrote, Trace said:

"Most of you have made it clear you're not intelligent enough to make a rebuttal to my statement without verbal abuse and name calling.. An emotional response to my very logical statement."

Trace Cyrus also wrote in another post that, although he has received thousands of reactions on OnlyFans, he has not responded to anyone so far.