Angus T. Jones net worth 2023: Fortune explored as Two and a Half Men star looks unrecognisable in rare appearance

Former actor Angus T. Jones recently made a rare public appearance which is now getting the attention of the internet. Angus appeared as Jake Harper in the popular sitcom, Two and a Half Men.

Page Six revealed that Angus, who has now grown a beard and a mustache, was wearing a gray hoodie and black shorts during his recent appearance in Sherman Oaks, California. The actor was also seen sporting black sneakers, a gray beanie, and blue-tinted sunglasses. He also had a water bottle in his hand and was spotted texting someone on his phone.

His head was shaved - something that was revealed after he took off his beanie.

Angus T. Jones' reportedly has a net worth of $20 million

Angus T. Jones' appearances in various films and TV projects during the span of his acting career between 1999 and 2016 made him popular among audiences, and even contributed to his whopping net worth, which CelebrityNetWorth reported to be $20 million.

Angus T. Jones has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as an actor (Image via Steve Granitz/Getty Images)

Angus made his acting debut with the crime film, Simpatico, released in 1999. He soon started his career on television in 2001 with the NBC medical drama series, ER. He was later cast in Two and a Half Men and was one of the highest-paid child actors at the time.

He portrayed the role of Jake Harper in 226 episodes of Two and a Half Men, which aired on CBS. Harper remained a regular cast member across 10 seasons of the sitcom. He was paid $350,000 for each episode, as per Page Six.

Jake then made a guest appearance in the 12th season.

Two and a Half Men aired between 2003 and 2015 for 12 seasons. Apart from getting a positive response, it also received accolades at the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. The show was later released on DVD.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Hannah Montana, and Horace and Pete are a few other shows where he has appeared. He also played important roles in films like Bringing Down the House, George of the Jungle 2, and more.

Starting from 2016, he has been pursuing a career as a businessman and has donated to various organizations like First Star Organization.

Angus T. Jones quit Two and a Half Men in season 10

As per Page Six, Angus T. Jones appeared in Two and a Half Men for a long time. However, this came to an end when he quit in the 10th season.

In 2012, while speaking to The Forerunner Chronicles, criticized Two and a Half Men, asking everyone to stop watching the sitcom.

"People say it's just entertainment. Do some research on the effects of television and your brain, and I promise you you'll have a decision to make when it comes to television, especially with what you watch."

He then spoke to KHOU in 2014 and said that he should not have insulted the sitcom's creator Chuck Lorre. He revealed at the time that he was not planning to leave acting so soon and had a few projects in his upcoming lineup.