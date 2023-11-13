"She's just canceling herself at this point": Doja Cat blackface video controversy sparks backlash online

Over the weekend, Grammy-winning American rapper and singer Doja Cat took to her Instagram to make a post, that is now being deemed controversial. In the 16-second video, Cat is seen being interviewed by herself. The interviewer persona has a strange burnt reddish face and asks Doja:

“This might be a silly question, but do you appreciate the people and the fans who support your music?”

The 28-year-old Doja Cat expresses that she indeed cares about her fans and responds to the question with “Yeah!” However, it is preceded by her inner voice that says:

“I hate my fans. My fans are dumb.”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat’s caption “out Monday” has left her followers confused, as it remains unclear what she’s about to unveil. In the wake of this, her video has stirred controversy online, with many slamming her for the recent Instagram post. Here’s a comment under @girlsinrap’s tweet.

“This gotta be racist somehow…”: Twitteratti puts Doja Cat under fire for her latest blackface video

On Saturday, rap artist Doja Cat posted a video on Instagram which is being deemed as blackface. For those unaware, blackface is a style of makeup in which a non-black person blackens their face, usually to portray a black person.

In the clip, Doja Cat is seen being interviewed by her blackface persona (with a burnt and bloody face) as part of a fictional talk show. She is asked whether she appreciates and cares about her fans and their support, to which she answers with a yes, but her inner voice (depicted by thought bubbles) is heard in the background saying how she hates her fans and finds them dumb.

The host then replies: “Nice. Love that, love that,” as the audience can be heard cheering in the background. The caption of the teaser post read “out Monday.”

While it remains a mystery what Doja plans to release today, she has been facing backlash for her recent video post. While some said that she was canceling herself, others found it racist. Here are some of the criticisms from the comment section of @girlsinrap’s tweet.

Interestingly, some people also found the video funny and lauded Doja's idea and said it was her persona from the Scarlet (Cat’s September 2023 studio album) era that had her covered in fake blood. Here are some of the reactions in that regard.

Meanwhile, the rapper has hit back at her fans who accused her of using blackface. As per Too Fab, she took to her Instagram Stories and posted four images from her Scarlet era and wrote:

“YOU HAVE TO BE…A VERY SPECIAL…KIND…OF F*CKING STUPID.”

It is not new that Doja Cat shares a tenuous relationship with her fans and has often gotten involved in controversies in the past. Recently, during a Denver concert, she even said that her hit single Say So was a “cash grab” and accused the audience and her fans of falling for it, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.