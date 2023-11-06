"Someone check on her": Doja Cat's Instagram stories deemed disturbing by netizens as they question singer's sobriety

American rapper and singer Doja Cat has sparked sobriety concerns among her fans after she shared a series of bizarre and disturbing videos on social media. On Sunday, November 5, 2023, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a number of stories where is seen screaming, spitting, and blowing raspberries at the camera.

The musician is currently on The Scarlet Tour, promoting her album of the same name, which was released on September 22, 2023.

In one of Doja Cat's recent stories, she seems to be aware of its content and even apologizes to her fans, before sharing another bizarre video.

"You guys, I'm so sorry. I didn't mean that. I was like... that was really mean for me to do that... to say... to make that video. That was like really disturbing," she stated.

Needless to say, Doja Cat's fans were extremely concerned, with many commenting that someone needs to check on her.

Doja Cat sparks concerns among internet users after latest Instagram stories

As Doja Cat's recent Instagram stories went viral, netizens were quick to express their worries about the singer's sobriety. Many commented that she must have been on drugs or alcohol before making the videos. Others remarked that she should get help from a therapist. Here are some comments seen under@PopCraves X post about the 28-year-old:

This was not the first time Doja Cat's fans have been concerned over the rapper.

Back in August 2023, the singer posed another bizarre Instagram story of her dancing happily to the song Scream (Remix) by Lil-Mayhem. Fans raised red flags as the 28-year-old did not look like herself.

At the time, she was promoting her upcoming single, Demons from the album Scarlet, and was sharing several eerie and horror-themed posts. The Kiss Me More singer's then-new tattoo of a scythe behind her ear left many questioning whether she was okay.

Doja Cat had not commented on the development at the time of writing this article.