"Watching a star self-destructing": Video of Doja Cat allegedly snorting cocaine during IG Live leaves netizens disappointed amid cancelation

An old video of Doja Cat's Instagram live stream, which shows her purportedly snorting cocaine, recently resurfaced on Twitter. @Shereka_Monique shared the short clip on July 24 and alleged that Doja was taking that drug and pretended that nobody noticed.

This came after the internet almost canceled the singer for being cold towards her fans. The aforementioned video went viral in no time, getting more than 27.4 million views and about 6550 retweets. Netizens watching the video for the first time were quite disappointed in the 27-year-old singer after everything that had been going on with her for the last few days.

Doja had a harsh approach to her fanbase as rumors about her dating controversial musical artist J. Cyrus surfaced on social media. Fans called out the Get Into It hitmaker for defending an alleged groomer. On top of that, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter also lashed out at her fanbase for unofficially calling themselves “Kittens” without her consent.

However, the resurfaced video of Doja Cat allegedly snorting cocaine seemed to have added fuel to the fire. One Twitter user, @Strong_Victory, replied to the video and wrote that viewers were watching a star indulge in self-destruction before their eyes.

StrongVictory @Strong_Victory @Shereka_Monique Oh the irony. Also, us watching a star self-destructing before our eyes

Netizens react to video of Doja Cat allegedly snorting cocaine

The resurfaced video is reportedly from February 2020, when Doja was gushing over Nicki Minaj and constantly playing with her nose. Fans who joined her Instagram Live back then speculated that the singer was doing cocaine.

When the video was shared on Twitter again on July 24, 2023, some people mentioned that seeing a celebrity doing drugs was not surprising. Others said she could not have snorted cocaine that fast and was maybe doing poppers, while a few people said they were disappointed in Doja.

Drew @drewdamn87 @Shereka_Monique *breaking news*



“Very rich and successful music artist does cocaine… first time in history this has happened”

Miah♓️✨ @MiahThePisces02 @Shereka_Monique She’s rich are we really surprised?? They all do it-

arroz com quartzo rosa @gi1br0gl1a @Shereka_Monique really don’t believe she was doing coke, she’s a troll… but if there is something, it’s called poppers tho

*ੈ✩‧₊˚ @untiltzuyu @Shereka_Monique We been knew 🤷‍♀️ the weight loss and erratic behavior made it obvious. Hope she heals.

reka ♡ @Shereka_Monique The had the nerve to say “get it together” like, girl get your career together

bigdaddy777 @yofavefeener @Shereka_Monique This is why I stopped liking her, she changed wayy too much good and bad.

blacc rosé @blacc_rowzay @Shereka_Monique She's obviously falling apart right in front of our eyes. Somebody needs to help her

IG: vintagexpast ⏳ @vintagexpost @Shereka_Monique With the dead look behind her eyes, we could tell we didn’t need this video for confirmation

Doja Cat addressed the cocaine allegations previously

The Need to Know singer had responded to the allegations of her snorting cocaine and denied it in another live stream. Doja insisted that she was drunk and not high on cocaine during the infamous Instagram Live.

“I understand touching the nose thing is like a super telltale sign of like someone who does coke, but if I’m going to be 100 percent it’s f***ing freezing in this house. Also, I’m pretty f***ing eccentric and weird. So right off the back even when I’m not drunk people think I’m on f***ing drugs,” she explained to her viewers and followers.

She added that she was aware of her appearing a little strange and admitted that she was a little out of there. However, she addressed the people who thought she did coke and were worried about her and told them that she does not do drugs.

“I don’t do coke. I don’t even smoke weed anymore...The only reason I do the nose thing is because it’s freezing and I don’t wear clothes,” Doja said.

Doja Cat also shared that she had an IV injected through her body due to alcohol poisoning shortly after she drank beyond limits. She argued that it was why she looked terrible.

Doja Cat's internet squabble with Noah Schnapp and dating allegations with J. Cyrus

The multiple occasions on which the rapper and singer got involved in an internet drama in the past also includes Stranger Things star, Noah Schnapp. Doja called out the 18-year-old for reportedly exposing screenshots of DMs exchanged between them on social media.

In an Instagram Live in July 2022, Doja called Noah a “snake” for sharing private messages on his TikTok account. Noah had posted a video where he supposedly shared a chat with Doja Cat, asking him to tell Joseph Quinn, his Stranger Things co-star, to hit her up.

👹❤️💍 @DILFLover1989 Doja Cat dating J Cyrus and then blocking his victims??

Following Doja’s reaction to Noah Schnapp’s Tiktok video, the singer lost many followers on Instagram. Furthermore, her rumored relationship with J. Cyrus was also called out by social media users.

As many pointed out how J. Cyrus had allegations of grooming against him, Doja snapped at fans for bringing up the allegations and even went to the extent of blocking them.

All this drama has visibly upset her fans, who have been supportive of her so far, leading her to lose many followers on Instagram. Some fans also stopped stanning the singer.