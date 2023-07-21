"Can't defend her anymore": Doja Cat under fire for blocking fans over J Cyrus allegations 

It seems like Doja Cat has put up boundaries between her personal life and fans. Her followers recently took to social media to question her alleged relationship with Twitch streamer J Cyrus. Many were unimpressed as the content creator has been accused of being racist and manipulating fans.

Fans of the Woman singer recently revealed on Twitter that she has been blocking followers who bring up the aforementioned allegations on social media.This left the internet immensely disappointed. Reacting to the same, one netizen wrote online:

♤alex♧ @ttunnel_visionn @dojalilac i cant defend her anymore

For those unversed J Cyrus and Doja Cat were first spotted together in November 2022 in New York City. Towards the end of May 2023, they were seen together yet again in Italy. They were also photographed together this month in Los Cabos, Mexico. It's important to note that neither of them have confirmed that they are in an exclusive relationship.

J Cyrus has amassed equal critics and followers in recent years, especially after several allegations against him came to light. In one of the instances, he was accused of being racist. He has also been accused of harassing several women on Twitch between 2020 and 2022. One Twitter user alleged:

“He used his power and influence to mistreat women who watched his stream. The last count of women who came forward was close to 20. He destroyed a community of 100s of people who trusted and admired him.”

Now, Doja Cat has garnered hate online for defending him.

What did Doja Cat do?

Recently, several followers of the 27-year-old singer took to social media to reveal that she was blocking many fans on social media. This comes after they questioned her for her alleged relationship with J Cyrus. Twitter user @harryxhalle was one among the many who were blocked after she questioned the singer for “dating a man who has hurt” so many of her friends and herself.

In another instance, one netizen told Doja Cat that painting herself “gold” will not make the situation better. The musician then responded by saying that she does not care what people think about her or her personal life. She said in an Instagram comment:

“I WANT YALL TO READ THIS COMMENT AND TAKE IT AS A MESSAGE. I DON’T GIVE A F*CK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE I NEVER HAVE AND NEVER WILL GIVE A FU*K WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME OR MY PERSONAL LIFE GOOFBYE AND GOOD RIDDANCE MISERABLE HO*S HAHA!”

The singer addressed the hate on social media (Image via PopFactions/Twitter)

Netizens were immensely disheartened by Doja Cat not paying any attention to the victims and their stories.

The musician blocked several followers who questioned her alleged relationship on Twitter (Image via PopFactions/Twitter)

Meanwhile, the internet continued to draw attention to J Cyrus’ actions. Facebook user Aubriel Dinga claimed that he was sending her explicit pictures while spending time with Doja Cat.

One netizen accused J Cyrus of sending her explicit pictures (Image via PopFactions/Twitter)

Twitter user @harryxhalle accused him of grooming her.

Twitter user @emmaincontro claimed that he “s*xually manipulated and lied to his mods and other viewers.” She also added:

“when confronted and called out, he quit streaming and blocked his victims.”

Allegations against J Cyrus explored (Image via PopFactions/Twitter)

Twitter page Pop Factions also accused J Cyrus of cheating on Doja Cat with his ex, who exposed him online. The ex-girlfriend shared screenshots online where he revealed that he and the rapper were visiting s*x clubs together.

J Cyrus had seemingly apologized for his actions on social media however it continued to draw criticism as netizens felt like he was not taking accountability for his actions as he continued to stress that his actions with the victims were consensual.