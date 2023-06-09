Who is J Cyrus? All about the comedian as Doja Cat indulges in PDA atop a yacht

Doja Cat has been trending on the internet after being spotted with J Cyrus, who is a comedian, on a yacht in Los Cabos, Mexico. The duo were wearing the same colored outfits, with Doja wearing an orange bikini and Cyrus opting for a colorful top alongside black swim trunks.

The duo was seen taking some rest in the shade after having some fun in the water. Doja and Cyrus soon shared a few kisses and went on a jet ski. While they started to enjoy their water adventure, Cyrus was in the front, with Doja grabbing him tightly from the back. As they went out of the water, Doja took a cold drink in her hand, and the duo laid down to enjoy the summer rays.

Doja Cat's new beau, J Cyrus, has pursued multiple careers over the years

Also known as Jeffrey Cyrus, he has been a comedian, actor, writer, and musician. He gained recognition after going viral on Vine with the content that he shared as J. Cyrus.

Jeffrey's YouTube channel has around 50,000 subscribers. The reason behind such a huge fan following is his performances and original content.

Cyrus is also active on Instagram, with around 167,000 followers and 788 posts. His feed features a lot of videos where he has been showing off his comedy skills, and the pictures feature him posing in outdoor locations.

Jeffrey developed an interest in music after being raised in the musical environment that is common in New Orleans. He is also trained in playing different musical instruments, and one of his videos titled If Rappers Had Ordinary Jobs has received around 600,000 views until now.

Although detailed information on his family members remains unknown, he has two siblings—a sister and a brother. Meanwhile, his Vine videos have mostly featured Manon Mathews and Chris Melberger.

Doja Cat underwent liposuction and breast reduction surgery this year

Doja Cat underwent liposuction and breast reduction surgery in March this year, and she revealed the same in a tweet four days after she recovered from the procedure. She wrote:

"Feels ok. I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much. But I'm healing really fast."

The singer stated that she is expected to recover in three months but is feeling better after witnessing the results for herself. She had undergone tonsil surgery back in May 2022 and also canceled a few of her performances for the same.

Doja Cat revealed during her tonsil surgery that the recovery would take some time because of the swelling. She added that although she is feeling bad about the cancellation of her performances, she promised to continue creating new music for her fans.

The 27-year-old's fourth album is titled Hellmouth. Doja has confirmed that the album will not feature a lot of pop songs, as she has expressed that she is tired of working on such songs and that the genre does not make her excited like it used to.

