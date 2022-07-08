"Why would you go to a 17-year-old?": Fans troll Doja Cat over Noah Schnapp beef, respond with hilarious memes over Joseph Quinn drama

American singer Doja Cat has slammed Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for sharing their private conversations about linking her up with Joseph Quinn out in public.

While the singer was bashing Schnapp for sharing their private conversation, Twitter users trolled her for approaching Schapp. One of them even tweeted, "Why would you go to a 17-year-old?"

adri 42 !! @partywithyou sorry i have to laugh at the doja cat noah schnapp situation because why would you go to a 17-year-old known shitposter asking him to hook you up with his 29-year-old coworker and expect him to be 100% serious about it LETS BE REAL sorry i have to laugh at the doja cat noah schnapp situation because why would you go to a 17-year-old known shitposter asking him to hook you up with his 29-year-old coworker and expect him to be 100% serious about it LETS BE REAL

On July 7, the 26-year-old singer conducted an Instagram Live where she said that she wanted to make a three-minute video on TikTok, but the platform didn't allow it. She also called The Stranger Things actor a "kid," and asked her fans to be "chill" about it. Doja added that she wasn't aware of the actor's age and said, "there’s no way he’s over 21."

Further bashing Schnapp, she dubbed his actions of posting their private DMs as "borderline snakesh*t." She also revealed that she was not comfortable with him sharing the conversations.

Twitter trolled Doja Cat for calling out Noah Schnapp on Instagram Live

Twitterati slammed Doja Cat for calling 17-year-old Noah Schnapp out for his actions. Many users stated that the singer unnecessarily pushed a situation that was not serious in the first place. Moreover, critics called out Doja for trusting the star kid in the first place.

maci loves naela @wasryuunosuke like nobody took it seriously that doja cat liked joseph quinn. literally nobody gave a fuck? and yea noah shouldn’t have posted a private convo but saying it’s “borderline snake shit” is kind of pushing it. bro this doja cat and noah schnapp thing is so unseriouslike nobody took it seriously that doja cat liked joseph quinn. literally nobody gave a fuck? and yea noah shouldn’t have posted a private convo but saying it’s “borderline snake shit” is kind of pushing it. bro this doja cat and noah schnapp thing is so unserious 💀 like nobody took it seriously that doja cat liked joseph quinn. literally nobody gave a fuck? and yea noah shouldn’t have posted a private convo but saying it’s “borderline snake shit” is kind of pushing it.

🍂 @randomlyranting Pop Base @PopBase Doja Cat calls out Noah Schnapp for sharing DMs where she asked him to set her up with Joseph Quinn:



“That’s like borderline snake shit. He shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing… It feels like a weird power play. I already said some shit to him.” Doja Cat calls out Noah Schnapp for sharing DMs where she asked him to set her up with Joseph Quinn:“That’s like borderline snake shit. He shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing… It feels like a weird power play. I already said some shit to him.” https://t.co/3roR9oEhHE genuinely confused why doja cat is responding with this energy. she had already made her interest in joesph quinn public, its not like noah relieved anything she hadnt essentially already publicized herself. why are we throwing around the words "power play" & snake shit"?? twitter.com/PopBase/status… genuinely confused why doja cat is responding with this energy. she had already made her interest in joesph quinn public, its not like noah relieved anything she hadnt essentially already publicized herself. why are we throwing around the words "power play" & snake shit"?? twitter.com/PopBase/status… https://t.co/HqWot6TOUl

َ @writteniinstars twitter.com/watermsugar/st… yoppp‏َ @watermsugar @PopBase @PopBase https://t.co/TVHg2glH1I i don’t know what’s more funny the filters while she’s being serious or the fact that doja cat is beefing with noah schnapp i don’t know what’s more funny the filters while she’s being serious or the fact that doja cat is beefing with noah schnapp😭 twitter.com/watermsugar/st…

₊ @staIkerkiIIer saying a 17 yr old is on some snake shit cmon doja cat has instagram you search up joseph and joseph quinn comes up immediately. fawk was she doing in noah schnapp’s dms maybe he thought it was a joke cause she literally dmed him on insta WHICH joseph has…likesaying a 17 yr old is on some snake shit cmon doja cat has instagram you search up joseph and joseph quinn comes up immediately. fawk was she doing in noah schnapp’s dms maybe he thought it was a joke cause she literally dmed him on insta WHICH joseph has…like 😭 saying a 17 yr old is on some snake shit cmon

Some were amused by the whole "beef" and one even said that Noah was trending at #6, simply because Doja Cat "couldn't type "joseph quinn" into the search bar."

AYA @twicerexic noah trending at #6 all bc doja couldnt type "joseph quinn" into the search bar noah trending at #6 all bc doja couldnt type "joseph quinn" into the search bar https://t.co/49HuMqWFju

mariah @steverogersbbl the STRANGEST THING is that she trusted him. she thought he was 21 when he’s really ELEVEN. she said “BYE(RS)!” steve harrington yoppp‏َ @watermsugar @PopBase @PopBase https://t.co/TVHg2glH1I Noah thought he schnapped! 🧐 Doja said “friends don’t lie!”the STRANGEST THING is that she trusted him.she thought he was 21 when he’s really ELEVEN. she said “BYE(RS)!”steve harrington twitter.com/watermsugar/st… Noah thought he schnapped! 🧐 Doja said “friends don’t lie!” 😂😂😂 the STRANGEST THING is that she trusted him.🙀 she thought he was 21 when he’s really ELEVEN. she said “BYE(RS)!” 😂😂😭💀 steve harrington twitter.com/watermsugar/st…

cait ; ᴠɪᴄɪᴏᴜs 💌 @alwynnchen the fact that doja cat went live and ranted for like 10 minutes about noah schnapps 20 second tiktok .. you are a grown ass woman. act like it. noah didn’t mean any harm, he was just joking. it’s never that serious. the fact that doja cat went live and ranted for like 10 minutes about noah schnapps 20 second tiktok .. you are a grown ass woman. act like it. noah didn’t mean any harm, he was just joking. it’s never that serious.

dames 🌙 19 days @hippiemalewife doja cat calling noah schnapp a dumb kid like why were you asking a kid for someone’s number i- babes the dude has an instagram why’d you throw in a 17 year old middle man and expect him to not think this is the funniest thing to ever occur doja cat calling noah schnapp a dumb kid like why were you asking a kid for someone’s number i- babes the dude has an instagram why’d you throw in a 17 year old middle man and expect him to not think this is the funniest thing to ever occur

vanessa @iguessilikenana Doja Cat really could have messaged Noah to take the video down but instead her 26 yo ass went on a rampage on TIKTOK LIVE calling Noah a snake AND a dumb kid umm Doja Cat really could have messaged Noah to take the video down but instead her 26 yo ass went on a rampage on TIKTOK LIVE calling Noah a snake AND a dumb kid umm😨 https://t.co/Q6zCMEvGdG

Joara💜⁷ @Joara715 Doja Cat called Noah a snake and a stupid kid because he posted those messages……. She cannot be serious Doja Cat called Noah a snake and a stupid kid because he posted those messages……. She cannot be serious https://t.co/8ViUp5YSci

star🕷 misses eddie @dustibvn this whole doja & noah fight is so unserious to me i’m sorry this whole doja & noah fight is so unserious to me i’m sorry https://t.co/pah8C5RrOC

However, some people were siding with the singer saying that Schnapp didn't have the right to share her DMs on TikTok without her permission.

aubrey 〄 🧪🧣💌🧩 @aubreyamala it's so funny how y'all try to villainize and attack black women for being reasonably upset and uncomfortable and try to paint them aggressive. noah schnapp had no right sharing doja cat's dms without permission for a TikTok without consulting her it's so funny how y'all try to villainize and attack black women for being reasonably upset and uncomfortable and try to paint them aggressive. noah schnapp had no right sharing doja cat's dms without permission for a TikTok without consulting her https://t.co/sMr8C2OXg4

Doja Cat - Noah Schnapp beef explained

On July 6, the Stranger Things star posted a private conversation with Doja Cat on his TikTok account. In a now-deleted message, the 26-year-old singer asked Schnapp to help her talk to Joseph Quinn, who played the role of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things' latest season.

As per Metro UK, Doja said:

"Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up,’ before adding: ‘Wait no. does he have a gf [girlfriend]?"

To this, Noah asked the singer to "slide into his (Quinn's) dms."

Doja further responded:

"Idk his IG or Twitter. Doesn’t have a DM to slide in,’

Following this, Noah sent her Quinn's Instagram page.

Noah Schnapp then posted this entire conversation with Doja on his TikTok account, which put fans in a frenzy.

Addressing the issue, Doja Cat did an Instagram Live on July 7 where she asked her fans to be "chill about it." However, understanding Schnapp's age and actions, Doja said she had also made "mistakes" in her age.

She said:

"But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s**t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**king f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed so that you know you’re not to do that in the future. I did my share of f**k ups so that I don’t f**k up again.’'

The Freak singer revealed that she was hurt by what happened and called Schnapp's actions "unbelievably socially unaware and whack."

"That’s like borderline snake s**t, that’s like weasel s**t. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way."

Further calling him a "whole snake," Doja Cat said she did not see him "that way."

"I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."

Noah Schnapp is yet to respond to Doja's Instagram Live claims. Joseph Quinn has also not addressed the ongoing situation with the duo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far