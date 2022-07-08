"Why would you go to a 17-year-old?": Fans troll Doja Cat over Noah Schnapp beef, respond with hilarious memes over Joseph Quinn drama

American singer Doja Cat has slammed Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for sharing their private conversations about linking her up with Joseph Quinn out in public.
While the singer was bashing Schnapp for sharing their private conversation, Twitter users trolled her for approaching Schapp. One of them even tweeted, "Why would you go to a 17-year-old?"
On July 7, the 26-year-old singer conducted an Instagram Live where she said that she wanted to make a three-minute video on TikTok, but the platform didn't allow it. She also called The Stranger Things actor a "kid," and asked her fans to be "chill" about it. Doja added that she wasn't aware of the actor's age and said, "there’s no way he’s over 21."
Further bashing Schnapp, she dubbed his actions of posting their private DMs as "borderline snakesh*t." She also revealed that she was not comfortable with him sharing the conversations.
Twitter trolled Doja Cat for calling out Noah Schnapp on Instagram Live
Twitterati slammed Doja Cat for calling 17-year-old Noah Schnapp out for his actions. Many users stated that the singer unnecessarily pushed a situation that was not serious in the first place. Moreover, critics called out Doja for trusting the star kid in the first place.
Some were amused by the whole "beef" and one even said that Noah was trending at #6, simply because Doja Cat "couldn't type "joseph quinn" into the search bar."
However, some people were siding with the singer saying that Schnapp didn't have the right to share her DMs on TikTok without her permission.
Doja Cat - Noah Schnapp beef explained
On July 6, the Stranger Things star posted a private conversation with Doja Cat on his TikTok account. In a now-deleted message, the 26-year-old singer asked Schnapp to help her talk to Joseph Quinn, who played the role of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things' latest season.
As per Metro UK, Doja said:
"Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up,’ before adding: ‘Wait no. does he have a gf [girlfriend]?"
To this, Noah asked the singer to "slide into his (Quinn's) dms."
Doja further responded:
"Idk his IG or Twitter. Doesn’t have a DM to slide in,’
Following this, Noah sent her Quinn's Instagram page.
Noah Schnapp then posted this entire conversation with Doja on his TikTok account, which put fans in a frenzy.
Addressing the issue, Doja Cat did an Instagram Live on July 7 where she asked her fans to be "chill about it." However, understanding Schnapp's age and actions, Doja said she had also made "mistakes" in her age.
She said:
"But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s**t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**king f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed so that you know you’re not to do that in the future. I did my share of f**k ups so that I don’t f**k up again.’'
The Freak singer revealed that she was hurt by what happened and called Schnapp's actions "unbelievably socially unaware and whack."
"That’s like borderline snake s**t, that’s like weasel s**t. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way."
Further calling him a "whole snake," Doja Cat said she did not see him "that way."
"I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."
Noah Schnapp is yet to respond to Doja's Instagram Live claims. Joseph Quinn has also not addressed the ongoing situation with the duo.