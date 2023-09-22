"Conquering your fear": Doja Cat defends her new 'Scarlet' cover after resemblance with German Metal band controversy

As Doja Cat teased her new album, Scarlet, on social media, on August 29, 2023, the artist was slammed by many social media users. They claimed that the cover had too much resemblance with German metal band Chaver’s Of Gloom which is also due for release on the same day as Doja Cat’s album, which is September 22, 2023.

However, Doja Cat soon replaced the old cover, after many highlighted the issue. Allegedly, the cover was designed by the same artist, Dusty Ray.

The initial cover of Scarlet was exactly the same as Chaver’s Of Gloom except for the change in the shape of the blood drop, and the positioning of the spider’s legs.

Social media users shower mixed opinions as the Need to Know singer changes the cover of the upcoming album, Scarlet, after the Chaver controversy. (Image via Twitter)

However, Doja Cat has now unveiled the new cover for Scarlet, but the spiders remain intact. As the artist received a lot of criticism for the fiasco, she was prompt in responding to a social media user, who talked about the resemblance in the two covers, which are to be released on the same date.

Talking about how the two spiders, as seen in the new cover “signify conquering your fear,” Doja Cat said:

Furthermore, Chaver did not change its cover, and it remains the same, but it is not known yet how the overlap happened from the artist’s end.

“How can two spiders mean conquering your fears?”: Netizens divided over Doja Cat's comments

The Doja Cat and Chaver controversy has spread like wildfire on social media, as when Doja Cat defended her new album, many netizens hopped on to various platforms and poured in their opinions.

With many asking questions like “How can two spiders mean conquering your fears?” others have been supportive of the artist as they claimed how they loved the music and didn’t care about the cover or the controversy.

As a Twitter user @PopBase talked about the fiasco on social media, here is how the netizens reacted:

At the moment, Chaver has not spoken up about the fiasco. However, when Of Gloom was announced way back in July, Chaver praised the cover and stated how it was “masterfully” created by the artist.

Right now, it is not clear as to how the overlap happened, as the artist has not commented on the issue.