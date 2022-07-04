Who was Esteban Chavez Jr.? UPS driver found unconscious in truck pronounced dead due to suspected heat stroke

Esteban Chavez Jr., a UPS driver, passed away last Saturday, June 25, 2022, from a suspected heat stroke. He was found unconscious while making a delivery in Southern California and was later pronounced dead.

Chavez, who turned had 24 years old just a day before the tragic incident, reportedly collapsed in his vehicle in Pasadena. According to authorities, he was found unconscious inside his vehicle twenty minutes later by the owner of the house he had delivered mail to.

C L Duncan @CLDuncan2 My heart is heavy for Esteban Chavez Jr and his family upon his death while working @UPS . The heat is no joke snd dehydration. R.I.P. fellow brother. My heart is heavy for Esteban Chavez Jr and his family upon his death while working @UPS. The heat is no joke snd dehydration. R.I.P. fellow brother.

Esteban Chavez's family blames heat stroke for his death

As temperatures continue to soar in Southern California, Chavez's family has blamed heat stroke and dehydration for his death. According to his father, Esteban Chavez Sr., the young UPS driver was found unconscious near the intersection of Sequoia and Glenover drives. He had just returned to work on June 24, after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Shocked and grieving, Esteban Chavez Sr. said that by the time help came for his son, it was too late. He told KTLA:

"He collapsed off his seat in the truck. By the time anyone realized it, which was the owner of the house where he delivered the package to, and that was about 20 minutes after my son already collapsed. By time the first responders showed up, obviously it was a little too late."

Chavez, who had just celebrated his birthday on Friday, enjoyed his work immensely. He had worked for UPS for four years, his father added. Though the official cause of death is not yet known, his father holds the sky-high temperatures responsible for his son's untimely death.

E. Willa Simpson @EWillaSimpson



This climate change heat is not regular. PLEASE STAY HYDRATED. Take cover if overheated.



abc7.com/heat-exhaustio… Esteban Chavez Jr. of Downey was delivering packages in the Pasadena area last Saturday when he collapsed. The family believes he may have died from heat stroke.This climate change heat is not regular. PLEASE STAY HYDRATED. Take cover if overheated. Esteban Chavez Jr. of Downey was delivering packages in the Pasadena area last Saturday when he collapsed. The family believes he may have died from heat stroke.This climate change heat is not regular. PLEASE STAY HYDRATED. Take cover if overheated.abc7.com/heat-exhaustio…

With temperatures expected to rise above 100 F in Pasadena in the coming days, the National Weather Service forecasters have issued heat advisories, which will be in effect from Sunday morning until 8 pm Monday. Extreme heat will lead to an alarming increase in heat-related illnesses, warned the National Weather Service.

Speaking to KTLA, Esteban Chavez Sr. also held the strenuous work conditions responsible for his loss:

"Everyone knows, it is pretty hot out there, those trucks are a hot box. They have all these guys running around, delivering packages and trying to meet their quotas and do their jobs."

In a statement released by UPS, the company expressed their grief at the loss and extended their condolences to his family and friends. Though saddened, the mourning father said that he wanted to believe that God had a "calling" for his son. To help cover funeral expenses and memorial service costs, a GoFundMe page has been created by the Chavez family.

To combat high temperatures, officials have stressed upon the importance of staying hydrated and cool as much as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far