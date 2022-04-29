Who is Daniel Dye? Teen NASCAR driver arrested for allegedly punching classmate in groin

NASCAR driver Daniel Dye was recently arrested for reportedly punching a student in the groin at Florida High School on April 26.

The police report states that the victim was sitting in a chair when Dye approached him and started dancing and grinding with his groin and the pelvic area near his face. Although the victim tried to push him away with his left arm, Daniel continued to dance and grind in the boy’s face, only stopping after some time.

The victim thought it was over until Dye approached from behind and punched him in the groin. Dye’s classmate revealed he fell down and immediately rushed towards his home, from where his father took him to the hospital. He was diagnosed with a possible ruptured testicle and was asked to see a urologist.

Austin Konenski @AustinKonenski BREAKING: Daniel Dye, a driver for GMS Racing, has been suspended indefinitely from ARCA after being arrested for felony battery on Tuesday evening.



Dye has violated Section 12-8.1E.2, which is a behavioral penalty. BREAKING: Daniel Dye, a driver for GMS Racing, has been suspended indefinitely from ARCA after being arrested for felony battery on Tuesday evening.Dye has violated Section 12-8.1E.2, which is a behavioral penalty.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass ARCA driver Daniel Dye arrested Tues on felony assault charge. Charging affidavit states victim alleges Dye danced in front of him at school, Dye’s groin near his face & after he attempted to push Dye away, Dye punched him in groin. Victim diagnosed w/possible ruptured testicle. ARCA driver Daniel Dye arrested Tues on felony assault charge. Charging affidavit states victim alleges Dye danced in front of him at school, Dye’s groin near his face & after he attempted to push Dye away, Dye punched him in groin. Victim diagnosed w/possible ruptured testicle.

Daniel was jailed at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a charge of felony battery. Even though he was released on a bail of $2,500, he has been suspended from NASCAR’s ARCA competition for violating the 2022 ARCA Rulebook Section 12-8.1.E.2.

GMS Racing issued a statement saying that Daniel and his family are cooperating with law enforcement authorities and no further comments will be made until detailed information is available.

Everything known about Daniel Dye

Born on December 4, 2003, Daniel Dye’s first race was the ARCA Menards Series East in 2020 where he drove the No. 43 for Ben Kennedy Racing. He took part in two races that season, retiring at New Smyrna Speedway and finishing seventh at Five Flags Speedway.

Daniel Dye is a professional stock car racing driver (Image via danieldye43/Instagram)

Dye returned in the 2021 season with a planned full-time ride with Ben Kennedy Racing. He competed in four among eight races and switched teams. He raced the No. 21 for GMS Racing in the last four races of the season.

He then participated in the ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway, driving the No. 22 for GMS Racing and finishing 12th. He ran in Phoenix in a companion event with the ARCA Menards series and finished second in 2022.

The 18-year-old ran a part-time schedule in the ARCA Menards Series in 2021 with GMS Racing and drove the No. 21 with his full-time schedule in the ARCA Menards Series East. He participated in six races in the 2021 season.

After finishing seventh in his debut at the 2021 Menards 250, he dominated the Berlin Raceway in the 2021 Zinsser SmartCoat 200 and won the ARCA Menards Series. Daniel’s father Randy Dye is a former Pro Late Model driver and has served on The NASCAR Foundation’s board of directors since July 2017.

Following his Pro Late Model debut in 2018, Daniel created the Race to Stop Suicide campaign in collaboration with The NASCAR Foundation and Halifax Health. He also donated $15,000 to Halifax Health’s mental health programs at the age of 15.

Edited by Ashish Yadav