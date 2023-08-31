"She needs Jesus": Doja Cat Instagram story dance video sparks concern online 

Doja Cat's fans are concerned about her well-being as she posted a video of her dancing on her Instagram on August 30, 2023. In the video, the American rapper appears to be smiling wide and looking at the camera while body-rolling to the song Scream (Remix) by Lil-Mayhem.

She had just announced the release date for her new album Scarlet set for September 22, 2023. The album showcases a song called Demons and its eerie horror-themed clips have fans spooked, as per XXL media outlet.

Netizens are comparing the music video to her Instagram recent story.

Doja Cat's bizarre Instagram story has left fans concerned

Doja Cat posted a "weird" video online this Wednesday on her Instagram. The singer was wearing a sheer black top and a white skirt with a big belt. In the video, she looks at the camera while happily dancing at her home in Beverly Hills, California.

Fans are weary of her dance and appearance as they speculate that she does not look like herself. The Kiss Me More singer recently got a new tattoo of a scythe behind her ear and some fans found her dancing to be demonic.

The fans also pointed out Doja Cat's big mouth and chipped tooth which do not resemble her most recent photos. One fan said:

"Is her tooth chipped now? And why they so big now."

Another fan quipped that they do not want to attend Doja Cat's concerts anymore and are willing to sell the tickets.

Other reactions of fans are given below.

Latest Doja Cat controversies

Doja Cat, has been in a lot of controversies lately including the odd dance video. As per Buzzfeed, the 27-year-old singer lost half a million Instagram followers when she called her fans "creepy". She also told them to "get a job" in early August.

She responded to the hate saying she "defeated a large beast" and that she feels free. The rapper is now in the headlines for releasing a horror-themed music video trailer for her single Demons on August 29.

The clip was shown at a screening in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and it features the Addam Family actress Cristina Ricci.

Her new album Scarlet is set to release on September 22, 2023, and the album art resembles that of a German band called Chaver. The band's album, Of Gloom, contains a red spider and a drop of red liquid in front of it, exactly like Cat's Scarlet art, as per Rolling Stone.

Of Gloom comes out the same day as Scarlet however, Chaver released their album art on July 29, 2023. Their cover was crafted by the artist Dusty Ray and he expressed his love for insects in an interview with Impeached and said:

"I have always been obsessed with animal anatomy, particularly the legs, teeth, and eyes. The way we are versions of them, the parts we share and the ones we don’t. Our symbiosis and our exploitation. They inspire me and comfort me and my portrayal of them is always rooted in reverence."

Doja Cat also loves arachnids as her current Instagram profile picture features a black spider. She also has a tattoo placed on her left arm which looks like a spider inside a mystical blueprint.

Two songs from Doja's album have already been released, as per Billboard. Attention came out on June 16 and Paint the Town Red was released on August 4 and has reached Billboard Hot 100's top five this week.