"Wow I hate her": Colleen Ballinger blackface controversy explained as video leaves netizens outraged amidst grooming allegations

An old video of Colleen Ballinger has resurfaced on social media, where the influencer can be seen singing Beyonce’s Single Ladies while wearing a kind of makeup that is labeled as "blackface." Social media users were shocked by the video, which was released in February 2018, especially in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding the YouTuber's conduct around minors.

Miranda Sings creator Colleen Ballinger has been in the news for a while after a YouTuber accused her of "grooming" and exploiting him. He then shared many proofs of Colleen engaging in inappropriate conversation with minors, which brought her into the limelight as netizens bashed her for the controversy.

NVN | Now Video Network @NowVideoNetwork Video of Colleen Ballinger performing “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé in blackface has surfaced. Video of Colleen Ballinger performing “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé in blackface has surfaced. https://t.co/44a8aEDpBd

While the YouTuber doesn't make it clear why she decided to paint her face for the skit, social media users are criticizing her for the move. All of this caused a lot of controversy, as the influencer was once again slammed for the video that has now surfaced. One social media user also commented and said:

Social media users bashed Ballinger as her resurfaced video made rounds on social media. (Image via Twitter)

Colleen Ballinger has been an active influencer since 2008 and is best known for her character Miranda Sings. Mostly popular amongst young YouTube users, Colleen gained massive popularity for her talk shows and her two books.

Netizens outraged as Colleen Ballinger’s resurfaced video emerges after 5 years

Colleen Ballinger, the popular YouTuber and creator of the character Miranda Sings, is facing new backlash after a years-old video resurfaced in which she appears to be wearing blackface. With many claiming that the makeup is a form of racial impersonation, others mocked her for the video.

Paigey🥢 @PaigeChristieUK twitter.com/paigechristieu… I’m gonna need someone to explain the black on her face… I’m gonna need someone to explain the black on her face… 👀 twitter.com/paigechristieu… https://t.co/mGabbvzWRJ

As @PaigeChristieUK uploaded the video, here is how social media users reacted:

Colleen Ballinger recently responded to all the backlash by releasing a video where she was seen singing a song and playing the ukulele. In the video, she said all the claims and accusations were just "toxic gossip." In the video, she denied all the accusations. However, the netizens still bashed her in the video and did not seem to buy her version.

At the moment, talking about her current fiasco, many netizens also suggested that the paint on her face could be the green paint from some previous show. However, the justification did not seem to affect the criticism of the masses. Ballinger has not responded to the backlash over her recently resurfaced video.

