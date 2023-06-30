"This is one vile human being": Colleen Ballinger's apology video amid looming grooming scandal sparks relentless trolling online 

For the last few months, YouTuber Colleen Ballinger has been relentlessly bashed by netizens after a few YouTubers and minors accused her of "grooming," exploiting them and even talking about inappropriate subjects. While the influencer had kept tight-lipped about the allegations until now, she finally decided to speak up and sang a song in response.

Playing the ukulele, the Miranda Sings creator sang a song about "toxic gossip" and denied all the accusations. She started the 10-minute video by saying:

“Some people are saying things about me that just aren’t true. Even though my team has strongly advised me not to say what I’m going to say, I realized they never said I couldn’t sing about what I want to say.”

She then started singing her song, directed toward the accusations of attempting to have inappropriate relationships with minors. In her video, she sings:

“Thought you wanted me to take accountability, but that’s not the point of your mob mentality. Your goal is to ruin the life of the person you despise, while you dramatize your lies and monetize their demise I’m sure you’re disappointed in my sh*tty little song.”

“I know you wanted me to say that I was 100% in the wrong. Well I’m sorry I’m not gonna take that route of admitting to lies and rumors that you made up for clout,” she continued.

While Colleen Ballinger tried her best to clear the air and communicate her side of the story, the video did not sit well with social media users. One tweeted:

𝕘𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕙𝕚𝕥𝕖 𝕙𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝕒𝕔𝕔𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕥 🩵 @heyyitsjanea the allegations: child grooming and exploitation.



colleen ballinger’s response: singing with a ukulele.



this is one vile human being who deserves nothing good.



absolutely nothing.



the allegations: child grooming and exploitation. colleen ballinger’s response: singing with a ukulele. this is one vile human being who deserves nothing good. absolutely nothing. https://t.co/vGZtAGVRtV

Netizens not convinced with Colleen Ballinger’s side of the story

Colleen Ballinger was first accused in 2020 by Adam, a YouTuber, who worked with the influencer when he was 13 years old. He claimed that the Miranda Sings creator "groomed" him and often engaged in asking inappropriate questions. While the matter died down too fast at the time, in 2023, he came back with the accusations with a lot of proof.

Showing several screenshots, he brought forth the claims that Colleen often misused him and exploited him for free labor. After Colleen Ballinger's allegations from three years back resurfaced this year, social media users started criticizing her to the extent that brands had to drop their sponsorship and collaboration with the influencer.

Here is how netizens reacted to Colleen Ballinger's clarification on YouTube:

Netizens slam Colleen on her clarification video (Image via @ColleenVlogs/YouTube)

Netizens' reaction to Colleen's clarification video (Image via @ColleenVlogs/YouTube)

Netizens bash Colleen on her clarification video (Image via @ColleenVlogs/YouTube)

Netizens react to Colleen's video (Image via @Colleen Vlogs/ YouTube)

Netizens bash Colleen on her clarification video (Image via @ColleenVlogs/YouTube)

Netizens do not seem pleased with Colleen's clarification and continue to bash her for her song calling the accusations "toxic gossip." However, the influencer has not yet addressed the backlash.

Poll : 0 votes