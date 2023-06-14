Fact Check: Was Colleen Ballinger arrested? Viral Snapchat claim debunked 

Popular influencer and comedian Colleen Ballinger has been in the news for some time now for a few accusations of assault and harassment made against her by a fellow YouTuber, Adam McIntyre, who worked for her when he was a teenager. While the accusations were made against the comedian in 2020, Ballinger's fans at the time took the matter into their own hands to lessen its impact.

However, the issue made headlines once again after Adam created a video accusing Colleen Ballinger earlier this month. This time, the matter was amplified to a great extent as he presented proof of his claims. Since then, it has taken over social media by storm.

With many netizens bashing the comedian, news slowly started spreading that Colleen Ballinger has been arrested for the allegations made against her. This began when a few publications on Snapchat gave the headline - “Colleen Ballinger Arrested.”

However, there has been no official announcement made about the arrest by the authorities, Ballinger, or her representatives. Therefore, it can be said that the news about her arrest is fake and untrue.

Colleen Ballinger is not arrested: Allegations and more explored

After a screenshot of a Snapchat publication spread on social media, netizens fell prey to believing that the popular comedian, who is well known for her character, Miranda Sings, had been arrested.

However, given that no definitive proof of the same exists, it is safe to dismiss this news as merely a rumor.

katie @byourmidnights why is snapchat trying to tell me that colleen ballinger got arrested why is snapchat trying to tell me that colleen ballinger got arrested

However, this has not lessened the backlash against Colleen.

The accusations began in 2020, when Adam, now 20, released a video accusing the comedian of “grooming” him and indulging in inappropriate conversations with him. He accused her of asking him about his virginity and discussing intercourse positions. He also accused her of bullying.

While the video did not gain much traction back then, when Adam released another video on June 8, 2023, solidifying his accusations with concrete proof, the matter soon made headlines.

As per the video, Colleen “manipulated” and “used” Adam when he was just 13 years old.

Apart from this, several clips of Ballinger started floating on social media, where she can be seen asking inappropriate questions to minors. While Ballinger has not spoken much on the matter as of now, she continues to face heat from the masses.

ab ☔️ @absolutelyabbyy colleen ballinger fans, please take a moment to watch this. all of it is real, i remember seeing it happen in real time. we need to stop giving this woman a platform. especially now that she is currently exploiting her toddler age children online. colleen ballinger fans, please take a moment to watch this. all of it is real, i remember seeing it happen in real time. we need to stop giving this woman a platform. especially now that she is currently exploiting her toddler age children online. https://t.co/Uem58HqF5T

However, the news of her being arrested is not true and is just a piece of fake information being spread to deceive social media users. Considering the amount of fake news being floated on social media every now and then, one should be well aware of where any piece of news is coming from.

At the same time, social media users should also be mindful of not sharing it further unless it is coming from a trusted source.

Poll : 0 votes