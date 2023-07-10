Bed rotting meaning explained as experts raise concerns against social media trend on mental health

The concept of "bed rotting" has been going viral on social media, and it has increased concerns among health experts, who have called it dangerous for Gen Z. Fox News reported that "bed rotting" refers to the practice of spending a lot of time under the covers with snacks, screens, and other creature comforts.

reyna☻ @itsonlyminimal i love rotting in bed <3 i love rotting in bed <3

During the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit last week, marketing professor at New York University's Stern School of Business Scott Galloway said that working from home can be detrimental to career growth. Wall Street Journal also shared a TikTok video featuring Galloway, where he said that home should be used for sleeping. He further stated:

"The amount of time you spend at home is inversely correlated to your success professionally and romantically. You need to be out of the house."

Scott suggested that people should spend time with friends when they are sitting idle, and if they are working, they should work outside.

What are the side effects of "bed rotting"?

swiftie struggle tweets @swifferstruggle i’m known for the things that i do on this mattress = literally rotting alone in bed all day i’m known for the things that i do on this mattress = literally rotting alone in bed all day

The unofficial definition of "bed rotting," according to Urban Dictionary, is that it is a Gen Z term that refers to being in bed for many days, watching Netflix and TikTok videos.

According to psychologist Simon A. Rego, "bed rotting" can lead to some positive impact as well but balance is equally necessary. He warned that spending a lot of time in bed can lead to mood changes and an increase in stress. Rego stated that people should take note of how much time they spend at their home, as it can lead to mental health problems.

"The urge to rot in bed all day, especially if it happens more and more, is likely about something more than just catching up on sleep or needing a day to do nothing, but avoiding the feelings, stress or pain of being awake."

According to CNN Health, an individual's sleep is likely to get affected by bed rotting. Apart from sleeping, the bed is also used for activities like watching TV, eating, and more.

Associate professor of family and preventive medicine at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City Kelly Glazer Baron advised to use a couch or chair for relaxation. She added that anyone should get out of bed if he or she is not asleep within 30 minutes of getting in bed or is awake for more than 20 minutes. She continued:

"Having fatigue after a long day is normal, but if it is interfering with your work, social life or other important activities, then it is a good idea to discuss your symptoms with a doctor."

Dr. Jessica Gold says that the problem can isolate anyone, forcing them to hide their feelings from others. Gold also explained that it is not important to participate in anything that is being practiced by someone else. She recommended the use of going out with a friend, exercising or practicing mindfulness, reading book, and watching TV.

Professionals deny the claims that "bed rotting" is useful for anyone

The concept of "bed rotting" is being widely followed by Gen Z, with some considering it useful for their health. However, experts have warned about it, including board certified psychiatrist Dr. Ryan Sultan, who states that the current generation has a lot of expectations which has led to a lack of sleep among them.

Although Sultan called it useful to clear the mind and return to a normal life, he warned that this could be a symptom of depression. He added:

"Our brains are fine-tuned for sleep in darkness and altertness in light. Lying in bed half-asleep during the day will worsen sleep regulation – and once it's dysregulated, it's a challenge to fix."

Mental Health America states that anyone suffering from the problem should contact a medical professional if other solutions are not working.

Poll : 0 votes