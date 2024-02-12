Fact Check: Did Harry and Meghan miss Super Bowl 2024 due to Taylor Swift? Viral fan theory debunked

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's absence at the Super Bowl on Sunday stirred speculations on whether they were worried about being overshadowed by Taylor Swift, who attracted plenty of attention in every football game she showed up to support her Chiefs boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

A rumor went wild as Taylor Swift's fans caught wind of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex politely declining the Super Bowl invitation, despite Prince Harry presenting an award at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas on Feb. 8.

However, those rumors were debunked, as Page Six reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted out of the Super Bowl to make preparations for their upcoming trip to Canada for the Invictus Games from February 14 to February 16.

Debunked: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ditched the Super Bowl due to Taylor Swift

As news spread that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declined to attend the Super Bowl despite being personally invited by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, many Swifties speculated whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were intimidated by Taylor Swift's much-anticipated appearance.

However, that theory was quickly put to rest, as it was revealed that Harry and Markle were busy preparing to travel to Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.

The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry in 2014 as an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

According to People Magazine, the Invictus Games hold a special place in the royal couple's hearts, as it was the first time they famously made their debut as a couple in 2017.

Speaking to People in 2022, Harry emphasized the importance of the Invictus Games in his relationship with his wife:

“I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything.”

Taylor Swift celebrated boyfriend Travis Kelce's win at the Super Bowl

The 2024 Super Bowl at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 12 was a star-studded affair, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in a nail-biting showdown.

The talk of the town was Taylor Swift, who was in attendance to support her boyfriend since they started dating in 2023. As the Chiefs won 25-22 in overtime, Taylor Swift, clad in black, was pictured jumping with joy with her friends Ice Spice, Lana Del Ray and Blake Lively.

Kelce and Swift were also pictured sharing a hug and a kiss as they celebrated the Chiefs win.

According to Sky News, the Anti-Hero singer traveled halfway across the world from Japan to cheer for Kelce, having performed on-stage at The Eras Tour concert on February 10.

Swift announced her new album The Tortured Poets Department when she won her 13th Grammy on Feb. 5. The upcoming album will be Swift's 11th studio album and is slated to be released on April 19, 2024.

She's set to take the stage in Melbourne, Australia, for the next leg of The Eras Tour from Feb. 16.

