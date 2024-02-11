The love story between Taylor Swift and tight end Travis Kelce has taken the NFL by storm and elevated its popularity. Swift has been cheering on her boyfriend since last year whenever the stadium he is at. The Grammy-winning singer turned into a cheerleader at games several times.

This article explores five times Swift turned into a cheerleader for her boyfriend.

5 times Taylor Swift turned into a cheerleader for BF Travis Kelce

Swift at her first NFL game

Swift at the Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs game last year

The pop superstar first appeared on NFL during Week Three as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Chicago Bears. Kelce did not disappoint as she celebrated his lone touchdown catch in the game as the Chiefs won by a 41 - 10 score.

Swift and Brittany Mahomes show off a new handshake

Swift and Brittany Mahomes at Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Week Seven of this season saw Kansas City face its AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers. This was also the game in which Swift and Brittany Mahomes became BFFs thanks to a secret handshake. The moment that happened in the second quarter of the game went viral. Kansas City won the game by a 31 - 17 score as Kelce had a touchdown.

Swift gets heated in New England

The "Wildest Dreams" singer traveled to Gillette Stadium when the Chiefs and the New England Patriots played in Week 15. Despite Kansas City winning 27 -17, Swift seemed upset over a penalty that wasn't called on the Patriots. Kelce was pushed on a play, and Swift was none too pleased. It was the first time fans saw this side of the singer.

Swift cheers on in frigid weather during Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game

Swift showed her dedication when she made the trip to Arrowhead Stadium as the weather dipped into the single digits. However, that did not stop her and others in her suite from having fun during the game. Swift was seen participating with the crowd doing some "Swag Surfin." The singer even got Kelce's mom, Donna, involved.

Swift enjoys her boyfriend in the AFC championship game

Swift was Kelce's No. 1 fan, as he had 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in the game. She cheered him with Travis' brother Jason and other family members and friends. Both Taylor and Travis embraced in a kiss on the field in Baltimore after the win.