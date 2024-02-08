Donna Kelce 'looking forward' to relaxing as a family with Jason and Travis amid Super Bowl craze.

Donna Kelce is all geared up to cheer for her son Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

This year will be different for Donna. With both Jason Kelce of the Baltimore Ravens and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Super Bowl in 2023, Donna was booked and busy with constant media attention.

Donna is determined to enjoy the Super Bowl.

"This year, I'm going to take a step back to enjoy it," Donna Kelce told People magazine. "Last year, I needed to be with the media event. I get to enjoy it this time."

She talked about having made a few travel plans for the offseason.

"I have a feeling there'll be some traveling, and probably some podcasts or what have you in Philadelphia," Kelce said.

Ultimately, Donna added that everything was on hold until after Sunday.

"I think it's going to be fun this year. I'm looking forward to spending time with them in the offseason, but they're also very busy," Kelce said. "They need to get away themselves just to relax."

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to reach another Super Bowl, giving Travis Kelce and his team to win a consecutive title. They'll face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles lost in the wild-card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will Donna Kelce be at the VIP suite with Travis Kelce's partner Taylor Swift?

While Donna Kelce is now the NFL's favorite mom, the limelight is divided between her and Taylor Swift. Travis and Taylor have been dating since before the 2023 NFL season began, with Swift showing up at Kansas City Chiefs games since Sept. 14.

Fans seem to have grown attached to her moments with the Grammy winner, wondering if they can be recreated at the big game.

Donna Kelce, while on the "Today" show, talked about how expensive a VIP suite is. And while Swift (and Brittany Mahomes) might be in a box, Donna said she is planning to be in the stands on Sunday.

"The boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars, so I have a feeling I'm not in the box," Kelce said. "I have a feeling I'm in the stands. ... It is a pricey Super Bowl."

Taylor Swift's presence at the Super Bowl hasn't been confirmed.

While attending most games despite their packed schedule, Swift will be in Tokyo for her Eras Tour concert on Saturday. With the Super Bowl scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas, she will have to travel for over 12-13 hours to make it to Allegiant Stadium.