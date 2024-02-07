Donna Kelce claims she might not share a 'multi-million dollar' VIP suite box with Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is a celebrity affair usually, and that now includes Donna Kelce. Thanks to her two NFL sons, she's become a star in her own right and with Taylor Swift's arrival, the Kansas City Chiefs have a couple of absolute superstars that will be cheering them on.

Kelce will be at the game. She was there last year to support both her children and though only one is in the big game now, she will be back in the stands. It's expected that Swift will also be there. The two have been in the suite together many times already, but that may not be true this time.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the TODAY Show, Kelce revealed this about the expensive suite:

"You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars so i have a feeling I'm not in the box. I have a feeling I'm in the stands. As far as I know, I'm the stadiums with everyone else cause it is a pricey Super Bowl."

Expand Tweet

The suites at the Super Bowl are not cheap, and they appear to be a little worse this time around since the game is in Las Vegas. Travis Kelce's mom might end up being in the regular stands cheering for the team.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl with Donna Kelce?

Given her superstar status, it is expected that Taylor Swift would be in a suite. It's hard to imagine her sitting in the regular stands surrounded by people. Her security team wouldn't appreciate that.

Will Taylor Swift make it?

However, this all hinges on whether or not she can even make it to the Super Bowl. Reports suggest that she's planning to go, but there's a little difficulty: she's going to be playing in Tokyo the night before. There's a 13-hour flight back to Vegas.

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, Donna Kelce will be there somewhere. She might be joined by Swift if the stars align and she can make it back in time.