Inside Super Bowl 2024’s ultra-luxe suite that costs most than Brock Purdy’s $870,000 salary

The Super Bowl is a game that every NFL player aspires to play. Watching and attending the game is also a dream for NFL fans worldwide. However, the price tag can be on the high side should one want to watch it at Allegiant Stadium.

The upcoming big game will take place at the stadium, and the cost of a luxury suite to watch the game in person with style will be $2.5 million. To provide some context, this amount is more than twice the salary of one of the starting quarterbacks, Brock Purdy, who is making $870K this season.

On the other hand, the other starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, earned $59.4 million in salary.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The suite includes exquisite food such as bacon-wrapped and wagyu beef hot dogs, surf and turf nachos, and seafood-stuffed potatoes. Should one get thirsty in the suite, a full-service bar is also available.

Expand Tweet

As for the game itself, the Kansas City Chiefs are making their second straight Super Bowl appearance after winning it last season. A major storyline is whether pop superstar Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will be there. The "Wildest Dreams" singer will be Toyko the day before but could travel nearly 6,000 miles to get there.

The San Francisco 49ers are making their first appearance since the 2019 season after coming up short the previous two seasons. For star running back Christian McCaffrey, it will be the first time in his career that he plays in the Super Bowl.

How much does a Super Bowl 2024 suite cost at Allegiant Stadium?

While $2.5 million is the costliest of the suites at Allegiant Stadium, there are some less expensive ones. The cheapest is $300K, which includes four tickets, while there is also still one available at $420K with eight tickets. These suites are some of the priciest in recent memory but Vegas is all about going big, which is the case here.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey's fiancee busted Super Bowl suite fake news

McCaffrey's mom, Lisa, talked about the cost of the suites and how he and his fiancée, Olivia Culpo, couldn't afford them. She addressed the concern on her "Your Mom" podcast:

"We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia. So, we’re not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now," she said.

However, Culpo quickly debunked her future mother-in-law on social media after hearing the podcast:

"Fake news! Happy Birthday Lisa. I bought you a suite."

It is unknown how much the model and former Miss America paid for Lisa's suite, but both will be able to see McCaffrey on the field in Vegas this weekend during the Super Bowl.