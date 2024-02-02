Olivia Culpo calls out ‘fake news’ surrounding Christian McCaffrey's mom's shocking claim of 49ers star unable to afford Super Bowl suite

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will make his first Super Bowl appearance next week. His mother Lisa previously stated that his fiancée Olivia Culpo and the rest of his family would be taking in the game from a different vantage point.

McCaffrey's mom appeared on this week's episode of the "YourMom" podcast. While talking about Super Bowl LVIII, she said that the McCaffrey family looked into purchasing a suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. She said, due to the high ticket price of the suites, the family will be sitting elsewhere.

Lisa McCaffrey stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We looked into a suite, and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia."

“So, we’re not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now."

Expand Tweet

Hours later, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram story and let the cat out of the bag. She announced that she had bought a suite for her and the family to sit in, and it is apparently a birthday present for Lisa McCaffrey.

"Fake News! Happy Birthday Lisa I bought you a suite."

Olivia Culpo announced on IG that she had purchased a suite for Super Bowl LVIII.

Olivia Culpo made sure to set the record straight, letting everyone know that she and McCaffrey can afford to treat their family to the accommodations.

Christian McCaffrey and his dad Ed could make NFL history

While Christian McCaffrey is one of the biggest names in the NFL, his dad Ed is a three-time Super Bowl champion. Ed McCaffrey was a wide receiver in the league from 1991 until 2003. He won one Lombardi with the San Francisco 49ers and two with the Denver Broncos.

If Christian McCaffrey wins Super Bowl LVIII with the 49ers, this will be just the second father/son to win a Super Bowl title with the same NFL franchise. Ed McCaffrey won the big game with the 49ers in 1995.

Expand Tweet

The only other father/son duo to win a Super Bowl with the same franchise is Steve and Zak DeOssie, who did so with the New York Giants in 1990 and then in 2008 and 2012.