Travis Kelce splashes $1,000,000 on Super Bowl suite for Taylor Swift's family and Donna, Jason & Kylie Kelce: Report

Super Bowl ticket prices are certainly on the rise as we near the Big Game where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

What happens in Vegas will certainly not stay in Vegas this time with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs aiming to become the eighth franchise to register back-to-back Super Bowl wins. As things stand, the Chiefs' Super Bowl wins tally stands at three.

Since Vegas is hosting the game for the first time, all eyes will be on Sin City accommodations and Super Bowl suites to catch celebs watching the Big Game. In fact, it appears Travis Kelce has also booked a Super Bowl suite so that Taylor Swift's family can watch the Big Game with his own family.

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Travis Kelce drops $1 million on Super Bowl suite

According to a TMZ report, the Chiefs tight end purchased a suite for his girlfriend Taylor Swift's parents, her brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney. Kelce's parents Donna and Ed are also expected to watch on from the same suite along with his brother Jason and his wife Kylie.

TMZ's report added:

"Allegiant Stadium sources tell us the suite costs well over $1 million ... and we're told that Travis is covering all of it because he just wants everyone to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday together."

According to the Suite Experience Group at the Allegiant Stadium, prices for a Super Bowl suite this year average between $1,400,000 and $2,500,000. The options range from Traditional Suites and Owners' Club Suites to Premium Loge Boxes.

The Traditional Suites accommodate a party of up to 26 people, while Owners' Club Suites can house up to 20. Premium Loge Boxes for the Big Game provide a "semi-private premium experience for four guests," per the website.

Interestingly, in an appearance on the Today show earlier this week, Donna Kelce mentioned that she may not be present in a Super Bowl suite owing to the stratospheric prices.

She said on the show:

"You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars so I have a feeling I'm not in the box. I have a feeling I'm in the stands. As far as I know, I'm the stadiums with everyone else cause it is a pricey Super Bowl."