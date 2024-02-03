How much does a Super Bowl 2024 suite cost? Exploring packages and amenities for the Big Game in Vegas

The countdown to Super Bowl 2024 is on, and the figures regarding the big game are becoming more apparent. NFL fans are clamoring for tickets, and retail websites are running up the digits.

Booking a suite is one way to enjoy Super Bowl 2024 in style. According to Suite Experience Group, suite prices for Super Bowl 2024 will average between $1,400,000 and $2,500,000. The big game will have various suite options, including Traditional Suites, Owners Club Suites and Premium Loges.

How many people can sit in a Super Bowl LVIII suite?

Suite Experience Group says the Allegiant Stadium's traditional premium suites can accommodate 22 to 26 people. The Owners' Club Suites can seat 16 to 20 people, and last but not least, the Premium Loge Boxes can provide for four guests with a semi-private area.

Recently, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey's mum, Lisa McCaffrey, revealed that despite her son's status as a vital member of the 49ers, her family could not afford to splurge on a suite for Super Bowl 2024.

However, it didn't take long for McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, to save the day. Culpo shared on her Instagram story that she had already handled the purchase. The 2012 Miss Universe wrote in her IG post: “Happy birthday, Lisa. I bought you a suite.”

What are the perks of getting a Super Bowl 2024 suite?

People who get suites in the 2024 Super Bowl are set to enjoy many perks. Here, we will highlight the advantages of the "Private Luxury Suite."

The Private Luxury Suite is located at the Owners' Club section of the Allegiant Stadium; it contains 12 stadium seats, four bar stools and two lounge chairs to accommodate about 20 fans in absolute comfort.

Furthermore, there's a food and alcoholic drink package for purchasers that includes a complete kitchenette, private bathroom and HD television. The goal is to make the suite so perfect that you don't have to leave the box. The Private Luxury Suite costs $2.5 million, according to numerous sources.