Who are Travis Kelce's parents Ed and Donna? All about Chiefs TE's family 

Travis Kelce has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has earned eight Pro Bowl honors and won two Super Bowl titles so far.

Kelce has been grabbing the limelight in recent weeks amid his rumored relationship with music icon Taylor Swift. Ever since those rumors began, fans have been curious to learn more about the NFL star's parents, Ed and Donna.

All you need to know about Travis Kelce's parents Ed and Donna

Donna grew up in Cleveland along with her younger brother but tragically lost her mother when she was 12. She credits her stepmother, Mary, for playing a significant role in her childhood.

By Donna's own admission, her father was against women playing sports. However, Mary secretly supported and helped her compete at the Junior Olympics, where she won in track and field.

Donna also became the first member of her family to graduate from university. She got her degree from Ohio University before pursuing a career in banking. She later specialized in commercial real estate finances.

Meanwhile, Ed also grew up in Cleveland and had an affinity for football from his high school days. However, since he came from a military background, he felt the need to serve his country.

Unfortunately, the army rejected Ed's application since he had a knee injury. He later enrolled for a job in the Coast Guard but couldn't take it up after learning of his Crohn's disease.

Ed later began working in a mill. He went on to have a very successful career in the steel industry.

As per reports, Ed and Donna Kelce married in the late 1970s. The couple have three sons - Shawn, Jason and Travis.

There isn't too much information on their eldest son Shawn. However, he reportedly has his own podcast. Meanwhile, Jason plays as a center for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. He has earned five Pro Bowl honors and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2018.

Unfortunately, Ed and Donna split up after nearly 25 years of marriage. However, they remain on good terms for the sake of their children.

Travis Kelce's net worth: How much is the Kansas City Chiefs TE worth in 2023?

According to reports, Travis Kelce is worth around $30 million as of 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs star has made a small fortune through his NFL career.

As per Spotrac, Kelce signed a mammoth four-year, $57.25 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2020. The deal included $22,750,000 in guaranteed money.