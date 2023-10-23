WATCH: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ unique handshake goes viral during Chiefs vs Chargers

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers engaged in a shootout, exchanging scoring drives all the way to the third quarter.

Early in the second quarter, after the defending Super Bowl champions cracked the endzone for the first time, CBS's cameras caught Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and Travis Kelce's rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift celebrating with a unique handshake in the stands of Arrowhead Stadium:

The Chiefs would eventually win 31-17, thanks to their defense.

Summary of Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers game

One of the higher-scoring games of the season actually began rather slowly, with the Chiefs and Chargers being limited to a field goal each in the first quarter. Then came the second.

The touchdown that sparked the celebration above came courtesy of Marquez Valdes-Scantling:

But then Joshua Kelley tied the game with a massive rush:

Next to score was rookie Rashee Rice:

Tight ends Gerald Everett and Travis Kelce closed the period with an exchange of touchdowns, fittingly enough on National Tight Ends Day.

The Chiefs had chances to extend their lead in the third quarter, but Patrick Mahomes was intercepted by Asante Samuel Jr.:

Then Blake Bell lost a fumble:

However, L'Jarius Sneed picked off Justin Herbert off a deflection by Charles Omenihu to prevent an equalizer:

The game was finally blown wide open by Isiah Pacheco late in the fourth:

And the win was sealed when Herbert was intercepted again, this time by Bryan Cook:

What did Chiefs players, coach say after win vs. Chargers?

After the game, Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid faced the press. They mainly discussed Travis Kelce's huge performance:

"It's almost like he's playing Madden, like he can read the coverage, stop in the windows, be open and be on the same page as me at all times. He did a great job," Mahomes on Kelce (via ESPN).

"(He) keeps getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants," Reid on Kelce (via ESPN).

Another major topic was Mecole Hardman's return to Arrowhead. Mahomes said:

"It's impressive because (Hardman) didn't have the season that he wanted in New York but to be able to come back, have confidence, not be down on himself and know that whenever he gets his opportunity, he's going to do the most with it. It's another piece that we can add to the offense, and that speed is hard to replicate."

Reid said:

"It's a tough thing. I mean, he's been away for six months or so. Going through all their [plays] and learning that offense and then coming back to this is not easy to do. But Mecole is really smart. He's a smart kid, innately smart kid, so it wasn't hard for him to jump back in, pick up a few things that we had in the game plan and roll with those."

The head coach also took the time to discuss the wrist injury that linebacker Nick Bolton sustained, saying:

"We're working on that now, and we'll see how he does."

Next, the Chiefs will visit the Denver Broncos on October 29.