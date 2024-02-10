Will Prince Harry and Meghan attend Super Bowl LVIII? Duke of Sussex stays back in Las Vegas after making surprise appearance at NFL Honors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to attend Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, according to reports from Fox News Digital.

The news surfaced following a surprise appearance by the Duke of Sussex at the NFL Honor Awards on Thursday, February 8, held at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas. During the event, Prince Harry presented the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award to Cam Heyward, a Pittsburgh Steelers player, at the NFL Honors Awards. Following the awards ceremony, the duke decided to extend his stay in Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl this weekend.

Prince Harry attended the event after visiting his father, King Charles III, in the United Kingdom following the monarch's diagnosis of cancer. As per the official statement of Buckingham Palace, the British monarch was diagnosed with cancer on Monday while being treated for an enlarged prostate. However, specific details about his diagnosis have not been disclosed.

While the duke made the trip to the UK, Meghan Markle stayed back in the US at their Montecito mansion along with their children, Archie and Lillibet. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to join the Duke in Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Prince Harry compared football and rugby while presenting award to Cam Heyward

While presenting Cam Heyward with the NFL Man of the Year award, Prince Harry cracked a joke comparing football and rugby.

He mentioned that the Americans "stole rugby" from the British and made it their own. He highlighted some of the differences between the two sports in a humorous context. Harry said:

"I really love how you stole rugby from us, and you made it your own — instead of passing it backwards, just passing it forwards. Why not wear pads and a helmet? Of course, have an offense and defense — that makes sense. And why not take a breather every 15 seconds? And you know what? Instead of a 10-month season, let’s just make it 18 weeks. Genius!"

The Duke of Sussex also said that what the rugby players do 'on and off stage' is remarkable, and they are 'role models for millions.' Harry continued:

"All you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable. You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and in the way you give back."

Heyward expressed his gratitude while receiving the award on stage, explaining that he is "in shock" as "that's Prince Harry."

Prince Harry visits his father King Charles III in the UK before attending the NFL Honor Awards

King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince Harry (Photo by Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images)

Right before flying to Las Vegas to attend the NFL Honor Awards, the Duke of Sussex visited his ailing father, King Charles III, following his cancer diagnosis. He spent time with the monarch at Clarence House.

As per the Daily Mail, Prince Harry flew to London on a commercial British Airways flight on Tuesday, February 6, to meet his father. He arrived at the royal residence at around 2:42 pm.

The Duke of Sussex spent around 45 minutes with his father, which is reportedly their first proper contact in 15 months. As per Buckingham Palace sources, their meeting was brief as the monarch was tired due to a medical procedure on Monday.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry did not meet his elder brother, Prince William, or sister-in-law, Kate, during his brief trip to the UK. Kate is currently recovering from abdominal surgery and is on extended leave. Prince William has resumed his royal duties as of Wednesday, February 7.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was spotted on Wednesday, driving around their Montecito home in Los Angeles.

