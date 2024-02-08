'Did Harry’s PR trip fail?': Netizens react to Meghan Markle, pictured smiling as she drives her car days after King Charles' cancer diagnosis

On Wednesday, February 7, Meghan Markle was spotted out and about, driving around her $14 million Montecito home in California. According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex appeared relaxed from behind the wheel in oversized sunglasses and a baseball cap as she flashed a smile.

It was Meghan’s first public appearance since Prince Harry left for the UK to visit the ailing King Charles after his cancer diagnosis on Monday, February 5, where the father-son duo was reunited briefly for 45 minutes.

Netizens have mocked Meghan’s appearance as a PR stunt on X, claiming it was an attempt to outshine the attention the monarch was getting because of the diagnosis.

Additionally, The Daily Mail reported that Meghan Markle is waiting for her husband, who has been in the UK, to return. The news outlet also claimed that the monarch was unhappy as he was left “kicking his heels” waiting for Harry to arrive as he delayed his trip to Sandringham.

Netizens call Meghan Markle ‘despicable’ for flashing a smile

As Meghan Markle’s windshield picture published by the Daily Mail went viral, netizens took to X to express their distaste for the same.

Some of them called her “despicable” for smiling when a family member—King Charles—was diagnosed with cancer, while others accused her of trying to steal attention from the monarch following his cancer diagnosis.

Amid the speculations of why Meghan Markle and the children didn’t join Prince Harry on his London trip, the Mirror UK reported how the Duchess skipped the visit after feeling like it was something Harry “had to do alone.”

Grant Butler, the King’s former butler, shared with the New York Post:

“Meghan made the decision that it was best to stay home with the children, and maybe she feels that this is something Harry has got to do alone. It’s his father. She’s aware of the close relationship and probably encouraged him to come over.”

“It’s good that he’s showing support for his father and, who knows, this might make amends possible.”

Besides Meghan Markle’s absence on Prince Harry’s trip to the UK, Prince William’s absence from the Royal family reunion on Tuesday, February 6, has also sparked speculations about the tension between the brothers running deep.

Jennie Bond, the royal commentator, has also spoken to the Daily Mail about it, saying:

“William has shown today that he has disowned Harry, he doesn’t want to know him, and he probably doesn’t even like him anymore. Harry is just not a part of his life.”

“That rift is so deep now, and that has been shown by Harry being here and them not meeting, so deep that I really do wonder if it can ever, ever be mended.”

Prince William, the next heir to the throne, currently has his hands full with dealing with the monarch’s health scare, caring for his wife, Kate, as she recovers from her abdominal surgery, and taking up the public duties of the Royal household.

