Where is Sandringham castle located? King Charles arrives at same royal residency King George VI died 72 years ago

In the wake of his cancer diagnosis, King Charles arrived at Sandringham Castle located in the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in England on February 6, 2024.

This day in particular holds significant history in the royal family as it is the date of King George VI's death 72 years ago. King George, who was Charles' grandfather, died in his sleep of a coronary thrombosis at the age of 56.

According to The Daily Mail, King Charles was photographed for the first time since his diagnosis outside Clarence House in Westminster as he and his wife waved to the cameras with a smile from their black State Bentley.

The royal couple made their way to the Palace, from where they flew to Sandringham via a helicopter.

King Charles arrived at Sandringham exactly 72 years after King George VI's death

February 6 marked a somber day in British royal history, as it was the day that King George VI died in 1952, leaving Britain in the hands of his 25-year-old daughter, Princess Elizabeth. According to The Daily Mail, King George VI was diagnosed with lung cancer and had surgery to remove a portion of his left lung in 1951 due to his heavy smoking.

Despite the surgery's success, an unexpected tragedy struck as he suffered a coronary thrombosis just five months later, which resulted in his untimely death. According to People Magazine, Princess Elizabeth did not know that her father died for several hours as she was in Kenya at the time.

As his first-born daughter, she was coronated as the queen at 27 in 1952. As per People Magazine, the Queen spent her Accession Day at Sandringham every year to honor her father.

Some see King Charles' visit to Sandringham as a way of continuing his mother's tradition. According to The Daily Mail, the King will reportedly split his time between the estate and London as he continues with his other duties his outpatient treatment in the city, which he began on Monday.

King Charles met Prince Harry before arriving at Sandringham

On February 6, King Charles and Prince Harry met for the first time in nine months. The prince made the 10-hour journey from Los Angeles, where he lived with his wife and children, to the UK to see his father after hearing about his cancer diagnosis.

According to the Mirror, the pair met for 30 minutes at Clarence House before the prince was seen leaving with his convoy. Shortly after that, King Charles and Queen Camille left for Sandringham.

King Charles' cancer diagnosis shook the nation. According to The Daily Mail, the cancer was caught in the early stages after the King underwent a corrective procedure for a benign prostate enlargement at The London Clinic on January 26.

On February 5, Buckingham Palace released a statement that the King was diagnosed with "a form of cancer" but assured the public that the monarch remained "wholly positive about his treatment." He will reportedly step back from his public duties but will manage the state business and official paperwork.

His public duties will be carried out by senior members of the royal family, including Prince William and Queen Camilla. The former is currently taking care of his wife, who is recuperating at their home in Windsor after a planned abdominal surgery.

