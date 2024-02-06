King Charles cancer: What are the details surrounding his recent cancer diagnosis? A closer look

King Charles III, the reigning British monarch, has a cancer diagnosis received during his treatment for an unrelated health issue. The specificity of King Charles' cancer is undisclosed barring information that it’s unrelated to his prostate, for which he has been seeking treatment.

At 75, King Charles underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate, which was initially identified as benign, meaning that it wasn’t cancerous. Yet, it was during these medical interventions that another concern came to light, leading to the cancer diagnosis.

As a result, King Charles began "regular treatments" this Monday, causing a postponement of his royal duties, advised by the Palace.

Although specific details regarding the stage of the King's cancer or his prognosis have been kept private, the Palace’s statement conveyed an air of optimism. King Charles "remains wholly positive about his treatment" and is eager to resume his full public duties as soon as his health allows.

Both of King Charles’ sons, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, have been informed of their father's health situation. Prince Charles maintains regular contact, while Prince Harry, who resides in the United States, plans to visit his father soon.

Despite his health challenges, King Charles will continue fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities as head of state, which includes paperwork and private meetings. He intends to maintain his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in-person, unless advised otherwise by his medical team.

Netizens speculate King Charles' cancer

After King Charles III's cancer news, Reddit users started guessing his condition. Although the Palace mentioned that it's not prostate cancer, people on Reddit still wondered what type and stage it could be:

Netizens debate on the type of cancer (Image via Reddit/ @Fauxmoi)

Constitutional implications if King is incapacitated

If the King is unable to carry out his official duties, the British constitution allows for "counsellors of state" to step in.

Currently, the individuals considered for this role include Queen Camilla, Prince William, the Princess Royal and Prince Edward. Notably, both Prince Harry and the Duke of York are not called upon, as they are non-working royals.

Public figures across the globe, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, have expressed their well-wishes for the King’s recovery.

King Charles and Queen are expected to visit Canada in May, followed by Australia, New Zealand and Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October.

However, whether these tours will occur as planned is not clear, as the Palace has not provided a timeline for the King's return to full public duties.

While not much detail of King Charles’ condition is public, it has highlighted a crucial topic.

Cancer affects many lives, with estimates suggesting one in two people in the UK face some form of cancer in their lifetime. The Royal Society of Medicine encourages eligible individuals to participate in cancer screenings and to seek information that could potentially save lives.