Why did Barry John retire? All about legendary rugby player's final Wales match as he dies at 79

Barry John, the legendary rugby player, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at the age of 79. According to a statement given by his family and reported by the BBC, Barry passed away surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

An iconic rugby player, John was known for his exceptional skills and unwavering dedication to the sport. The rugby community is mourning the loss of the player whose career was cut short when he retired unexpectedly at the age of 27 in 1972.

Expand Tweet

Barry John played his final game for Wales against France at the National Stadium in the Welsh capital, Cardiff. His decision to retire from the sport at 27 shocked the rugby community and John's fans.

Rugby News reported that Barry John chose to retire owing to the constant pressure to be on top, which made him "lethargic and tired." As he spoke to the media after his last match in 1972, Barry said one couldn't be "like that on the international stage, especially at number 10," per the same publication.

Decoding why Barry John prematurely retired from rugby in the wake of his death

Barry John was born on January 6, 1945, and was a Welsh rugby union fly-half. He began his sporting career in 1964 when he was 19 and in 1967, he was capped by Wales, which led to his moving to Cardiff.

John was known as "The King" by his peers and fans, and he played 25 international games for Wales along with five Test matches for The Lions. His last Test match for Wales was against France in Cardiff in 1972.

Expand Tweet

Barry John's decision to retire has left many wondering why he chose to retire at such a young age. The Guardian noted that the player was under constant pressure to give an outstanding performance in every game, which made him tired. He told the media in 1972 that he was the "first rugby pop star, superstar" and that while he didn't want to retire, he had to due to the circumstances.

"People didn't understand how you had to go to work, how you had to be fit for international-level rugby. I was getting lethargic, tired. You can't be like that on the international stage, especially at number 10." The rugby player added.

The Welsh rugby hero gained media attention and public scrutiny, especially in 1971, after the Grand Slam and the Lions' tour of New Zealand. The constant media attention, fan pressure, and expectation made it burdensome for John, who described living in a "goldfish bowl," as per Rugby News.

The loss of privacy due to his fame at a very young age led to him making the decision to retire. He chose his mental and physical health and ended his journey in 1972 at The National Stadium in Cardiff.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the former Wales and British fly-half died at the University Hospital of Wales on Sunday evening, February 4, 2024. The statement released by his family noted that Barry John was surrounded by his wife and four children when he passed away.

"He was a loving Dadcu (grandfather) to his 11 grandchildren and much-loved brother." The statement read, according to the BBC.

No other information about his health condition before his death has been released by his family. Barry John's legacy extends beyond the playing field, leaving behind many memories and a lasting impact on rugby.