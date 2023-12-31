5 best drama performances of 2023

In 2023, there were remarkable performances in television dramas that left a lasting impression on viewers. Five actors stood out from the rest, delivering captivating portrayals that were considered some of the best of the year.

Harrison Ford's surprising venture into comedy in Shrinking and Bella Ramsey's impressive portrayal of Ellie in The Last of Us demonstrates the actor's versatility and talent for bringing a range of characters to life.

Keri Russell's irresistible charisma in The Diplomat, Sarah Snook's subtle and detailed portrayal of Shiv Roy in Succession, and Sydney Sweeney's breakthrough in Reality make up the list of the most exceptional dramatic performances of 2023.

The five best drama performances that stood in 2023

1. Harrison Ford in Shrinking

Harrison Ford tried something different by joining Shrinking (Image via Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford, a Hollywood veteran, is trying something different in his career by joining the cast of the show Shrinking on Apple TV+. Known for his captivating acting, Ford is stepping into unfamiliar territory by embracing comedy and showing his vulnerable side.

In this series, he effortlessly fits into a group, revealing a side of himself that hasn't been seen much in his successful career. Ford's performance brings humor and warmth, proving that even famous actors can still surprise fans with their talent.

The main character's charming personality and impeccable comedic timing contribute to the show's popularity, making it a must-watch for both longtime fans and newcomers.

2. Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey, the actress who played Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, is now taking on a new role in HBO's The Last of Us. As Ellie, Ramsey gives a performance that goes beyond the boundaries of a post-apocalyptic world.

She perfectly balances strength and vulnerability, capturing the essence of a character trying to survive in a complex world. Ramsey's ability to express raw emotion and authenticity adds depth to the story, making The Last of Us a captivating and emotional experience. With her incredible performance, Ramsey proves she's a rising star in the world of dramatic storytelling.

3. Keri Russell in The Diplomat

Keri Russell rocks a new level of talent in The Diplomat (Image via Netflix)

Keri Russell, known for her intense roles, shows off a different side of her talent in Netflix's The Diplomat. She brings a charming and likable energy to the series, becoming the driving force behind it.

Her on-screen presence gracefully handles the surprises in the story and exceeds expectations. Russell's performance is a pleasant change from her past roles, showing her ability to smoothly switch between genres. Her return to TV is met with applause as she effortlessly carries the series with her magnetic performance.

4. Sarah Snook in Succession

Sarah Snook is the actress who plays Shiv Roy (Image via HBO)

In the last season of HBO's Succession, Sarah Snook nails it with her performance. Playing Shiv Roy adds so many layers to this flawed character, and she stands out in the show.

The episode where Logan dies is like a showcase for Snook's incredible acting skills. She does an amazing job of showing all the conflicts inside Shiv, movingly mixing both toughness and vulnerability.

Snook's ability to bring out all the complexities of Shiv's journey proves she's a total powerhouse, and she's made her mark on the dramatic scene in 2023.

5. Sydney Sweeney in Reality

Sydney Sweeney steals the show in Max's Reality, a docudrama about whistleblower Reality Winner. Sweeney is mind-blowing, capturing Winner's real-life hesitations, distractions, and emotional breakdowns flawlessly.

The movie's use of actual transcripts puts Sweeney's acting skills to the ultimate test, and she nails it. From staying composed to having a total breakdown, Sweeney effortlessly navigates the complexities of Winner's character, bringing a whole new level of depth to the story.

Reality is a standout film, thanks to Sweeney's captivating performance. This role is a huge milestone in her career, as she completely owns it and carries the weight of the entire movie.

These actors have not just shaped the drama scene in 2023 but also had a lasting impact on audiences.