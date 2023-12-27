"Everybody's body is beautiful": Sydney Sweeney talks about embracing natural body in recent interview

American actress Sydney Bernice Sweeney shot to fame by playing Cassie Howard in the hit drama series Euphoria in 2019. While fans remarked the actress's angelic beauty swept them away, Sweeney admitted to having been insecure about her body as a high school student.

In an interview with Glamour on December 19, 2023, Sydney Sweeney spoke about wanting to get a reduction surgery during college.

She recounted,

"When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my b**bs were."

However, she soon changed her mind about going through the procedure, and she is thankful for it. In the interview, she briefly narrated her journey of self-acceptance and self-love and encouraged everyone to accept their bodies just as they are.

She said,

"Everybody's body is beautiful. When you are confident and you're happy within is when it really shows to other people."

"Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them," was Sydney Sweeney's advice to everyone, and she lives by it. However, as understood from the interview, the 26-year-old actress is grateful to her mother for the life-saving suggestion.

Sydney Sweeney shares how her mom inspired her to love her body

The Euphoria star recalled how she wanted to get reduction surgery at 18 to make them smaller. However, Sydney Sweeney's mom, Lisa Sweeney, had been the one who advised the actress against the decision. Lisa Sweeney had asserted that getting a reduction surgery so early on could become a source of regret later on in life, and luckily, the 26-year-old actress took her mother's advice seriously.

Sweeney recounted,

"My mom told me, Don't do it. You'll regret it in college."

This single, sound advice saved her from a lifetime of misery and regret. In hindsight, her decision as a teenager had been uncalculated and risky, and she's glad she didn't go through with it. What Sydney Sweeney learned from the experience is the need to love one's body as it is.

In the interview, she expressed her relief,

"And I'm so glad I didn't. I like them. They're my best friends. Everybody's body is beautiful. When you are confident and you're happy within is when it really shows to other people."

Narrating some recent comments regarding her body that the actress had to face, Sydney Sweeney talked about how the way she looked at certain red-carpet appearances was found to be provocative.

She said,

"Especially when it comes to red-carpet pics and they're like, Sydney Sweeney displays bust, or Sydney Sweeney wears a scandalous dress, ...I'm like, ‘I'm wearing the exact same dress someone else would be wearing! I just have t*ts.'"

The White Lotus star has now moved past that insecurity and has embraced her body just the way it is, sharing an important lesson - to celebrate the body that we have.

The actress said,

"I want to show girls that it's amazing and beautiful and empowering to have the bodies that we have."

Sweeney will be seen channeling Cassandra Webb in the upcoming Marvel film Madame Web, which is set to be released in February 2024.