Major AEW star shares post about Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has millions of fans around the world, and it seems that a member of the AEW roster is one of her biggest as they have promoted her new movie on social media.

Sweeney is best known for roles in movies like 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,' 'Reality,' and 'Americana,' as well as hit TV shows like 'Euphoria,' 'The Handmaid's Tale,' and 'The White Lotus.'

Sweeney's new movie, 'Anyone But You,' based on the William Shakespeare play 'Much Ado About Nothing' hits cinemas around the United States on December 22nd, 2023, with the premiere taking place recently.

Expand Tweet

It seems like a number of people are excited about the film, including AEW star CJ Perry. Perry, a known fan of Sydney Sweeney, posted a picture of the actress on her Instagram story to promote the movie.

Check out the screenshot of CJ Perry's Instagram story below:

via @thecjperry on Instagram.

A picture of Sydney Sweeney caught the attention of an ex-AEW star this year

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time Syndey Sweeney has caught the eye of someone from All Elite Wrestling. An ex-AEW star spotting something interesting about a picture of her that was posed earlier this year.

Sweeney attended the UFC 288 event in Newark, New Jersey in May 2023, where she posed for a picture with MMA fighter Dillon Danis. The picture spread to the wrestling side of social media as Danis was wearing a shirt that had ECW legend The Sandman on it.

Expand Tweet

This caught the eye of former AEW star Joey Janela, who kindly asked Dillon if he could name his top five favorite matches of The Sandman, before calling him "a f**king poser." Danis didn't get back to Janela with that list.

Are you going to see Sydney Sweeney's 'Anyone But You' in cinemas this festive season? Let us know in the comments section below.