“It's probably on YouTube”: BTS’ Jungkook addresses invasion of privacy in reference to his home address allegedly leaked online, fans fear

Jeon Jungkook of BTS came online via Weverse LIVE on October 4, 2023, and spoke about his upcoming solo album GOLDEN, its release date, and many more. Amidst all, one of the fans commented, asking if the BTS member preferred drinking tequila. In a response, Jungkook said he doesn’t fancy drinking Tequila and Champagne as he would completely pass out. Further, he added by mocking fans that they must know his address and must have posted about it on YouTube.

“I can't drink tequila. Champagne plus tequila, nope. I'd be completely gone. You want to drink with me? Do you want me to say my address? You all probably know my address, right? You all know it. It's probably on YouTube.”— Jungkook

To put in some context, on February 26, 2023, a stalker who identified themselves as an innocent K-Pop fan uploaded illicitly taped footage of Jungkook while he was working out at the gym and claimed that the idol was single. When requested by ARMY to stop sharing these clips, the stalker responded that they were only assisting other fans who were curious about the dating life of the idol.

Following this, on March 4, 2023, the SEVEN singer engaged with his fans LIVE on the Weverse social networking site in South Korea and pleaded with them not to visit him at the gym and confessed to being afraid of the sasaengs (Korean term for stalkers) being there.

However, it didn’t end there as an obsessive stalker fan's Instagram account, which featured threatening messages against the 26-year-old BTS member, went viral on Twitter on May 14, 2023.

"This is honestly sad": Fans get emotional and feel sympathetic towards Jungkook when he hints at being stalked

As a result, there was a public outrage where fans urged for more protection around the SEVEN singer and tagged HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC on social media. Since the sasaeng claimed that they allegedly knew his address and further tried to send packaged food to Jungkook’s house, it was one of the main reasons the 26-year-old singer's fans became quite concerned for his safety.

During the pre-scheduled Weverse LIVE on October 4, 2023, fans get emotional and sympathetic to see the 26-year-old singer accept his fate and casually joke about such a dire experience of his life. ARMYs expressed their profound disappointment regarding the subject and called out the stalkers online, saying this is unacceptable and creepy behavior on their part.

The 3D singer is known for being silly in his LIVE sessions on Weverse, where he had even fallen asleep and snored in front of over 6 million fans watching him on LIVE. Fans are crestfallen at the thought of how uncomfortable and unsafe he must feel.

In other news, on October 3, 2023, Jungkook became the first K-pop soloist with the most nominations at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards, or EMAs, and has earned nominations for Song of the Year, Best K-pop, and Biggest Fans for his smash summer single SEVEN (feat. Latto).

Meanwhile, the release date for BTS Jungkook's upcoming solo album, GOLDEN, was officially announced on October 3, 2023. Even though the album's official release date is on November 3, 2023, it already amassed over 840 million streams on Spotify within an hour of being announced.