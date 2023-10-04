"Pop Prince Jungkook": BTS fans celebrate as GOLDEN singer becomes most nominated K-pop soloist at 2023 MTV EMAs

Jungkook of BTS officially became the most nominated K-pop soloist at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards or EMAs on October 3. The news came to light when Billboard Brazil published the list of nominations for the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards or EMAs, which will be held in the French Capital, Paris next month.

BTS' maknae became the most nominated K-pop soloist, snagging three nominations for 2023. He has been nominated for Song of the Year for his hit summer single SEVEN (featuring Latto), Best K-pop, and Biggest Fans (BTS' beloved fanbase, ARMYs).

Notably, this marks his first-ever nomination as a soloist, and ARMYs are over the moon that he has already made history. Several fans took to social media to congratulate the idol as they hailed him as the "pop prince."

Expand Tweet

Jungkook's fans congratulate him on his triple nomination at the 2023 MTV EMAs

Expand Tweet

The peppy and addictive track SEVEN, which marked the maknae's solo debut, was the most popular summer song. It featured at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making the idol only the second K-pop soloist to achieve this feat after his bandmate Jimin.

Jungkook of BTS joined his junior group TOMORROW X TOGETHER as the most nominated K-pop act in the history of the MTV EMAs. Bangtan's maknae and TOMORROW X TOGETHER both bagged three nominations. The latter was nominated for Best Push Artist, Best Group, and Best K-pop, a category their hyung, Jungkook was nominated in as well. This makes them the most nominated K-pop group at the EMAs.

MTV EMAs will take place on November 5 in Paris, France for the first time since 1995. The event will take place two days after the release of the maknae's debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3 and ARMYs are hoping that the idol attends the awards in person and performs his hit single SEVEN alongside American rapper Latto.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs took to X to congratulate the Dreamers singer and celebrate his incredible achievement as he became the most nominated K-pop soloist at the 2023 MTV EMAs.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jungkook's fans are certain that the talented maknae will bag all three awards he is nominated for. Notably, this year's MTV EMAs witnessed more K-pop nominations as compared to last year. The event can be best described as a contemporary of MTV VMAs (MTV Video Music Awards), which takes place in the U.S. each year.

MTV EMAs aim to honor domestic and international artists who made a splash with their songs and music worldwide. The award ceremony takes place in various prominent locations across Europe

Here's a list of all the K-pop acts that have been nominated for awards:

Best Song

Jungkook of BTS for his summer track SEVEN (feat. Latto)

Biggest Fans

Jungkook of BTS

BLACKPINK

Best Group

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

SEVENTEEN

NewJeans

aespa

Best Push Artists

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best K-pop

BTS' Jung Kook

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

SEVENTEEN

NewJeans

FIFTY FIFTY

Stray Kids

Jungkook to release his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3

Expand Tweet

BTS' youngest member is all set to release his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, Friday at 1 pm KST. The album will contain 11 songs including his hit singles 3D and SEVEN.

The solo album's title is inspired by his own life. Bangtan's leader RM gave him the title 'Golden Maknae,' aka the multi-faceted and talented youngster of BTS. Additionally, he wrote a poem titled Golden, and this is also a "golden time" for him in his career, which is going well.

Hence, the Euphoria singer decided to name the album GOLDEN and plans to promote his new release extensively by delivering special stage performances and making several appearances.