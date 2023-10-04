"Let's gooo": Fans thrilled as BTS' Jungkook hints at a possibility of In the Soop show in 2025 during STATIONHEAD Live

Jeon Jungkook of BTS hinted at the possibility of a new season of In The Soop in 2025, during the 3D Listening Party hosted via the STATIONHEAD platform on October 3, 2023. Jungkook also mentioned his favorite episodes from the Run BTS variety show and expressed his desire to film for In The Soop along with his BTS comrades in 2025.

He said:

"My fav run bts episode? The one where we were taking pictures while jumping in the air. And the one where we played soccer in the slippery place. In the soop 2025? We gotta do it, gotta film it!"

This sent the BTS ARMY into a frenzied state as this is not the first time a member of BTS has mentioned their desire to film content similar to Bon Voyage or In The Soop. BTS members Suga, who is also known as Agust D, and RM aka Kim Namjoon had an exclusive conversation during the ninth episode of Suchwita regarding everything from the group's future plans to their present endeavors.

Even on episode 18 of Suchwita, BTS member Taehyung who goes by his stage name V further mentioned his wishes to go on a Europe trip with his team members in 2025 similar to Bon Voyage after the members return from the military.

"SO EXCITED FOR IT": Fans are euphoric by Jungkook's mere mention of their show In The Soop in 2025

The group’s popular variety show, Run BTS, features episodes where the BTS members play games. They take part in a range of activities to overcome obstacles and occasionally execute covert missions to win rewards or face penalties. Since the show's debut on August 1, 2015, a total of three seasons and 156 episodes have been released so far. The last episode aired in February 2023.

Fans were over the moon when BTS Jungkook revealed his favorite episodes from the variety show, Run BTS, during the Listening Party of 3D on October 3, 2023. The Seven and 3D famed singer mentioned Run BTS! EP.105 {Photo Challenge} from 2021 and Run BTS! 2023 Special Episode - Mini Field Day Part 1 & 2.

To add some background, in the popular episode of Run BTS! 2023 Special Episode - Mini Field Day Part 2, the BTS members played slick football on a plastic field covered with soapy water for the second edition of Mini Field Day, which was more chaotic than the first part of the episode.

As might be expected, instead of playing strategically, the members stumbled, made absurd faces—both intentionally and unintentionally—and even attacked one another.

Needless to say, the group’s fans were riled up by the BTS maknae's statement during the Listening Party and were quick to take social media by storm expressing their happiness over the news as they speculated a revival of Bon Voyage and In The Soop in the near future.

Furthermore, in the slick soccer match in Run BTS! 2023 Special Episode - Mini Field Day Part 2, Jin stunned everyone, most notably Jungkook, by scoring a spectacular goal, but Jimin stole the show as he played horribly in the first half. Jimin compensated for being a terrible player on the field by making everyone laugh with his antics, whether he was unintentionally scoring a self-goal or missing crucial catches.

Further, Jimin stole the show in the particular Run BTS 2023 episode, doing everything from pretending to weep to apologizing to SUGA by reenacting the iconic goal celebration of South Korean football player Son Heung-min.

Currently, Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA are finishing their mandatory military service, which is required of all South Korean men. While Namjoon, Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung aka V will announce their enlistment dates by the end of 2023. Hence, BTS' collective operations have been put on hold as a result until 2025.

Meanwhile, Jungkook's official solo album GOLDEN, is set to be released on November 3, 2023, and would consist of 11 tracks including his previous singles Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).