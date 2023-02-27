5 unforgettable moments from Run BTS' Mini Field Day 2

Fans' beloved variety show Run BTS might be going on a temporary hiatus while the members, starting with Jin, finish their mandatory military service. While this has not been confirmed by the company yet, it has always been implied that the recent slew of episodes were "special" and temporary.

The second episode of Mini Field Day was more chaotic than the first, with the Run BTS production crew making them play slippery football on a plastic field strewn with soapy water. As expected, the members slipped, struck hilarious poses (both on purpose and accidentally), and even tackled each other in lieu of strategic playing.

RM's chaotic deadlift, Jimin struggling to score a goal, and more memorable moments from Run BTS' Mini Field Day 2

1) RM taking Jin's request to hurry up literally

Run BTS! 2023 Special Episode - Mini Field Day BTS being whipped for Namjoon as per usual 🥹 Look at our Koya lifting weights so easilyRun BTS! 2023 Special Episode - Mini Field Day BTS being whipped for Namjoon as per usual 🥹 Look at our Koya lifting weights so easily 💙Run BTS! 2023 Special Episode - Mini Field Day https://t.co/RRazRIcGw3

In the first game of the Run BTS episode, the members were to climb up some stairs while holding onto a rod that had two plates with multiple plastic balls at each end. The goal was to reach the top and raise the heavy rod above their head with minimal balls falling down. V and Jung Kook managed to do remarkably well in this round.

RM, the 'god of destruction' as he is sometimes called, was already unstable on the stairs, with a few balls escaping while he was climbing up. After watching this for a while, Jin told him to forget about the balls bouncing away and just raise the rod quickly. He pushed up the rod as all the balls jumped up and bounced off the plates, causing all the members to burst out laughing.

2) j-hope distracting Jimin and making him laugh

"it's legendary if you fart right now" "it's legendary if you fart right now" 🐹➡️🐥 "it's legendary if you fart right now" https://t.co/jXIMX9TxyE

Continuing the same game in the Run BTS episode, j-hope showed off his evil streak by suddenly commenting, "Jimin farts when he focuses," while the Promise singer was attempting to climb the stairs. This caused the other members to start giggling.

Jimin was unable to control his laughter and moved so much that all the plastic balls bounced away. He tried to take revenge by distracting j-hope, who was getting ready to climb up the stairs. The dance leader did not get distracted by Jimin, but ended up making half the balls fall because he was unstable.

3) Soocer pro-Jin vs Entertainment pro-Jimin

Jin surprised everyone, especially Jung Kook, with his amazing goal-scoring in the slippery soccer game, while Jimin stole the show by being terrible in the first half of the game. From accidentally scoring a self-goal to missing important catches, he made up for his frequent falls on the field by making everyone laugh with his antics.

From apologizing to SUGA with Son Heung-min's famous goal ceremony to pretending to cry, Jimin was the star of this Run BTS episode. In fact, the vocalist fell so many times that he was covered in soap by the time the game ended.

4) Jung Kook getting his revenge on RM, more than once

While taking the ball from Jung Kook, RM was a little rough and hurt the maknae on his leg. V commented that he heard a cracking sound, and RM apologized to the injured party after scoring a goal. Jung Kook then took a penalty kick due to the rapper's aggression, intending to score a goal. However, the ball hit Kim Nam-joon straight in his stomach, with the Run BTS editors captioning it, "Bullseye."

The story got funnier when Jung Kook's second attempt at a goal hit RM's head, with the leader indignantly shouting that he apologized both times. j-hope remarked that Jung Kook seemed to have gotten his revenge when he hit the leader the first time, to which the youngest agreed. He then apologized to RM for his folly, and all was well in the Run BTS universe.

5) The astonishing awards ceremony of the Run BTS Mini Field Day

THE WAY THEY GAVE HIM ALL THE FLOWERS AND THE GOLD MEDAL SEOKJIN CELEBRATING HIS 1ST MUSIC SHOW WIN AT MCOUNTDOWN WITH THE ASTRONAUT IN THE LAST EP OF RUN BTSTHE WAY THEY GAVE HIM ALL THE FLOWERS AND THE GOLD MEDAL https://t.co/qAi5WV3eOi

After teasing the members a bit, Jin announced j-hope in third place and teased him by bringing up his previous bronze win, when he competed against just three individuals. He then announced Jung Kook as the silver medalist, but the youngest member refused to believe the mischievous artist, only going up to the stand once Jin showed him his cue card. There were no surprises when a smug-looking V was given his medal and flowers to put on himself.

However, the surprise came when Jin announced that his solo song, The Astronaut, had won number one on that week's MCountdown. As a result, all three medalists handed him their flowers and medals while Jimin and Jung Kook pretended to be MCs. He gave his speech, dedicating the win to ARMY and promising to return after two years with great vigor. This was truly a wholesome and bittersweet end to the Run BTS episode.

+++ @bts_bighit They Didn't Fail To Make Me Laugh The Whole Episode That I Almost Forgot It Was The Last One, Up Until Near The End, The Moment Jin Talked About "The Astronaut" And Especially The Line, "Run Bts Will Return Someday" That's When I Turned Emotional... T.T+++ @bts_bighit They Didn't Fail To Make Me Laugh The Whole Episode That I Almost Forgot It Was The Last One, Up Until Near The End, The Moment Jin Talked About "The Astronaut" And Especially The Line, "Run Bts Will Return Someday" That's When I Turned Emotional... T.T💜+++ https://t.co/6yBMImUaQl

This will be the last Run BTS episode for a little while as the group completes their military service and focuses on solo projects. With Jin already having started his service and j-hope canceling his enlistment postponement, fans will have to wait for more projects from these two members. The latter has promised that he will release some special content before his service officially begins.

Meanwhile, Jimin is all set to release his first solo album on March 24, 2023. V's series with Park Seo-jun and Choi Woo-shik is airing on Prime Video across the world.

Run BTS might not return immediately, but other content by different BTS members is bound to keep ARMY happy while they fulfill their duties towards their country.

