“I knew where his house was”: BTS’ Jung Kook receives disturbing death threats, concerned ARMYs urge HYBE to protect him

Recently on Sunday, May 14, screenshots of a sasaeng’s (obsessive stalker fan) Instagram account spread on Twitter like wildfire as they contained violent death threats against BTS' Jung Kook. Fans tagged HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC, demanding increased security around the Euphoria singer.

A major reason fans got extremely worried about the 25-year-old singer’s life was because the sasaeng mentioned that they knew his address. They claimed that they were the one who sent the youngest BTS member food but the latter was rude to refuse it.

JK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋♍️ @Daily_JKUpdate twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Protect Jungkook and ensure his safety as death threats had been made against him by an account claiming that they have access to his home address as they are the one that SENT HIM FOOD. His safety is of utmost priority. TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY!!!! @HYBEOFFICIALtwt Protect Jungkook and ensure his safety as death threats had been made against him by an account claiming that they have access to his home address as they are the one that SENT HIM FOOD. His safety is of utmost priority. TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY!!!! @HYBEOFFICIALtwt… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/KbpN1HajwV

In a recent Weverse post, BTS’ Jung Kook requested whoever was sending him food delivery to refrain from doing so. He added that he was thankful, but did not want it. He even mentioned that he would take necessary actions if it was sent again.

It is unclear whether it was the same sasaeng or not. Meanwhile, the disturbing threats and claims of knowing the Euphoria singer’s address have caused distress in the ARMY fandom.

ARMYs trend 'TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY' and 'PROTECT JUNG KOOK' as idol receives glaring threats

Incidents of sasaengs invading a K-pop idol’s privacy continue to make headlines, whether through a fandom’s presence of mind or through company’s legal action statements. Global superstars BTS have often called out their stalkers on live streams; however, they seem to continue brewing up trouble for the group.

A few days ago, ARMYs came across an Instagram account that posted violent death threats against BTS’ Jung Kook. That particular account user claimed that they could easily harm the wellbeing of the idol since they knew his house address and had even sent him food delivery before.

If you send once more, I will track the order number on the receipt that you… Jungkook @ Weverse (2023.05.04)Please don't send delivery food to my houseI won't eat it even if you send it to meI appreciate the thought but I eat wellSo you buy and have it yourselfI beg youIf you send once more, I will track the order number on the receipt that you… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jungkook @ Weverse (2023.05.04)Please don't send delivery food to my houseI won't eat it even if you send it to meI appreciate the thought but I eat wellSo you buy and have it yourself I beg youIf you send once more, I will track the order number on the receipt that you… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/4xIgB3vYbv

Fans grew concerned about the severity of the threats and tagged both BIGHIT MUSIC and HYBE in the replies to get their attention. Some fans also created an email template in Korean and English language with all the screenshots as evidence. ARMYs spread the template and urged others to send them to the agency’s fan protection email address.

The ARMY fandom also trended various phrases to bring BTS Jung Kook’s safety concerns to the notice of the agency. Take a look at how fans spread the details and expressed their concerns for the Euphoria singer’s safety below:

docs.google.com/document/d/11H… and this is why i want yall just to report and send emails to bh if you can rather than engaging or even following them, they want attention and some of yall are giving them on platter.Here's the template,ctto and this is why i want yall just to report and send emails to bh if you can rather than engaging or even following them, they want attention and some of yall are giving them on platter. Here's the template,ctto📌docs.google.com/document/d/11H… https://t.co/JRdOVUZzVY

K-ARMYS PLEASE WE NEED YOU TO REPORT THIS TO COMPETENT UNITS. THIS PSYCHOPATH IS SENDING D3ATH THREATS TO .



THIS IS SERIOUS, WE SHOULD NOT IGNORE IT. SPREAD IT AND LET YOUR K-ARMY FRIENDS KNOW AB THIS FREAK. REPORT THIS TO BIGHIT THROUGH EMAIL IMPORTANT (d3ath threats)K-ARMYS PLEASE WE NEED YOU TO REPORT THIS TO COMPETENT UNITS. THIS PSYCHOPATH IS SENDING D3ATH THREATS TOTHIS IS SERIOUS, WE SHOULD NOT IGNORE IT. SPREAD IT AND LET YOUR K-ARMY FRIENDS KNOW AB THIS FREAK. REPORT THIS TO BIGHIT THROUGH EMAIL ‼️ IMPORTANT (d3ath threats)‼️K-ARMYS PLEASE WE NEED YOU TO REPORT THIS TO COMPETENT UNITS. THIS PSYCHOPATH IS SENDING D3ATH THREATS TO 🐰. THIS IS SERIOUS, WE SHOULD NOT IGNORE IT. SPREAD IT AND LET YOUR K-ARMY FRIENDS KNOW AB THIS FREAK. REPORT THIS TO BIGHIT THROUGH EMAIL https://t.co/JZtd7kMZAL

Please leave him alone he is not only artist but also a human like us

If you can't respect him then stop with threathing drama also.

Let him live peacefully.



Jungkook already talked a lot about that yet you are still obsessed

LEAVE JUNGKOOK ALONE

RESPECT JUNGKOOK

Earlier in March this year, the 25-year-old singer made fans emotional after sharing that he saw a few people waiting for him outside his gym. He mentioned that he was thankful for their love but since fans already know him for nearly a decade now, he requested them to not search and stalk him as it isn’t right.

That's right he is a human too, we gotta respect him and his privacy.

We love you jungkook 🥺



"I'm a human too, and ARMYs are also human, ofcourse you'd be able to understand." — Jeon Jungkook on Weverse LiveThat's right he is a human too, we gotta respect him and his privacy.We love you jungkook 🥺JK LIVE "I'm a human too, and ARMYs are also human, ofcourse you'd be able to understand." — Jeon Jungkook on Weverse Live That's right he is a human too, we gotta respect him and his privacy.We love you jungkook 🥺💜JK LIVE https://t.co/QyzDvqA4wB

Prior to that, the Euphoria singer had directly called out people who were calling him while he was broadcasting to stop doing so as he was scared.

Leave him alone he is having some me time with us !! What the hell ,Someone keep calling jungkook from the hotels telephone and he hates that he ask to stop them doing prank calls ,, that's it!! It's annoying &scary!!Leave him alone he is having some me time with us !! What the hell ,Someone keep calling jungkook from the hotels telephone and he hates that he ask to stop them doing prank calls ,, that's it!! It's annoying &scary!! Leave him alone he is having some me time with us !!😶😶 https://t.co/kSGTYiHksM

In other news, it was recently reported that BTS’ Jung Kook would be releasing his solo album in the fourth quarter of this year. However, no official statement regarding the same has yet been made.

