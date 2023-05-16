“I knew where his house was”: BTS’ Jung Kook receives disturbing death threats, concerned ARMYs urge HYBE to protect him

Recently on Sunday, May 14, screenshots of a sasaeng’s (obsessive stalker fan) Instagram account spread on Twitter like wildfire as they contained violent death threats against BTS' Jung Kook. Fans tagged HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC, demanding increased security around the Euphoria singer.
A major reason fans got extremely worried about the 25-year-old singer’s life was because the sasaeng mentioned that they knew his address. They claimed that they were the one who sent the youngest BTS member food but the latter was rude to refuse it.
In a recent Weverse post, BTS’ Jung Kook requested whoever was sending him food delivery to refrain from doing so. He added that he was thankful, but did not want it. He even mentioned that he would take necessary actions if it was sent again.
It is unclear whether it was the same sasaeng or not. Meanwhile, the disturbing threats and claims of knowing the Euphoria singer’s address have caused distress in the ARMY fandom.
ARMYs trend 'TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY' and 'PROTECT JUNG KOOK' as idol receives glaring threats
Incidents of sasaengs invading a K-pop idol’s privacy continue to make headlines, whether through a fandom’s presence of mind or through company’s legal action statements. Global superstars BTS have often called out their stalkers on live streams; however, they seem to continue brewing up trouble for the group.
A few days ago, ARMYs came across an Instagram account that posted violent death threats against BTS’ Jung Kook. That particular account user claimed that they could easily harm the wellbeing of the idol since they knew his house address and had even sent him food delivery before.
Fans grew concerned about the severity of the threats and tagged both BIGHIT MUSIC and HYBE in the replies to get their attention. Some fans also created an email template in Korean and English language with all the screenshots as evidence. ARMYs spread the template and urged others to send them to the agency’s fan protection email address.
The ARMY fandom also trended various phrases to bring BTS Jung Kook’s safety concerns to the notice of the agency. Take a look at how fans spread the details and expressed their concerns for the Euphoria singer’s safety below:
Earlier in March this year, the 25-year-old singer made fans emotional after sharing that he saw a few people waiting for him outside his gym. He mentioned that he was thankful for their love but since fans already know him for nearly a decade now, he requested them to not search and stalk him as it isn’t right.
Prior to that, the Euphoria singer had directly called out people who were calling him while he was broadcasting to stop doing so as he was scared.
In other news, it was recently reported that BTS’ Jung Kook would be releasing his solo album in the fourth quarter of this year. However, no official statement regarding the same has yet been made.