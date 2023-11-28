Avril Lavigne UK 2024 shows: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Avril Lavigne's UK 2024 shows are scheduled to be held on July 2, 2024, and July 3, 2024, at the Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, (Wales) UK, and Casterfield Bowl in Manchester, UK, respectively. The second show of the newly announced tour is also part of the Manchester Sounds of the City concert series.

The new shows, which will feature guest performances by Simple Plan, were announced via a post on the singer's official Twitter page on November 28.

Presale for the shows will be available from November 30, 2023, at 9:00 am local time and can be accessed via Live Nation's official page for the singer. General tickets for the shows will be available from December 1, 2023. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster and prices for the same have not been announced as of this writing.

Avril Lavigne 2024 UK show dates

Avril Lavigne released her latest studio album titled Love Sux on February 25, 2022. The album peaked at number 3 on the Canadian, Australian, Austrian, and UK album charts.

The singer finished her first major world tour in May 2023 in support of the newly released album and subsequently announced the Festival Tour across Europe in 2024 to complement her first tour.

The singer is now adding two UK shows to the roster for 2024. The upcoming shows will feature performances by Simple Plan, who is best known for its second studio album, Still Not Getting Any..., which was released on October 26, 2004. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart.

As mentioned before, Avril Lavigne's second UK show will also be part of the Sounds of the City concert series, an annual concert held in Manchester. The list of dates and venues for Avril Lavigne's 2024 UK shows is given below:

July 2, 2024 - Cardiff, (Wales) at Cardiff Castle

July 3, 2024 - Manchester, UK at Castlefield Bowl

An overview of Avril Lavigne's music career

Avril Lavigne had a career breakthrough with her debut studio album titled Let Go, which was released on June 4, 2002. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian, Australian, Kiwi, and UK album charts and remains the singer's most successful album to date.

The album also won big at the 2003 Juno Awards in the Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album categories. It also won the Main English Female Record Award at the 2003 Premios Oye!

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian on May 31, 2022, the singer elaborated on the album and her thought process behind it, stating:

"I was getting out of high school and I just wanted to rock out. I want loud guitars, I want live drums … I want to write about the crazy stuff, the insane emotions, the good and the bad."

The singer continued:

"I was very clear on what I wanted to do and what I didn’t want to do. I wanted to be angsty and to sound more like a band; I didn’t want to be all bubblegum pop. I wanted to turn my emotions into lyrics. I was honestly just very, very pure."

The singer subsequently released her second studio album, Under My Skin, on May 25, 2004. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian and Kiwi charts.

Avril Lavigne then released her third studio album, The Best Damn Thing, on April 17, 2007. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian and Kiwi album charts, among others.