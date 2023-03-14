WATCH: Avril Lavigne kicks a streaker off stage at the Juno Awards 2023 in hilarious fashion

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne kicked a topless streaker off stage during Monday night's Juno Awards.

On March 13, the 38-year-old singer was prepping to introduce Indian-Canadian singer AP Dhillon to the stage at the annual music event in Edmonton, Canada, when another woman appeared behind her.

The woman was seen parading around the stage without her top, with the message "Save the Greenbelt" written all over her body.

Topless Woman Invades the Juno Awards Stage, while Avril Lavigne introduces a performer.



As soon as the Complicated singer noticed the woman on the stage, she shooed the person away by yelling into the mic to "Get the f**k off," not once but twice before the security guard escorted the streaked away.

In November, Ontario unveiled its goals to enable residential development on 7,400 acres of protected Greenbelt land. The decision has garnered criticism from opposition parties and environmentalists.

Avril Lavigne broke off her engagement to Mod Sun and started dating Tyga

Things that weren't on our 2023 bingo card: Avril Lavigne & Tyga





The 2023 Juno Awards incident comes days after Avril Lavigne broke off her engagement to American singer Mod Sun after getting engaged to him in April 2022. Earlier this month, the Smile singer broke the internet after she was photographed kissing rapper Tyga at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party.

In the viral pictures, Avril Lavigne can be seen wrapping her hands around Tyga as he kisses her on the lips. In another picture, the two are laughing and smiling together, and in a third, they are holding hands as they leave the party.

As per ET, things between the duo have turned romantic, and they enjoy their time together. They have bonded because of their mutual friends and shared fashion and music interests.

News about Tyga and Lavigne's blossoming romance comes after sources told ET that things have ended between the latter and Mod Sun.

"Things haven't been great between Lavigne and Mod Sun for quite some time, and after trying to make things work, Lavigne realized the relationship wasn't right for her."

Shortly after, Mod Sun reacted to the news by sharing a post on Instagram stating that his entire life changed within a week. In February 2023, TMZ shared pictures of Lavigne and Tyga having dinner together but pointed out that they were just friends.

As for the 2023 Juno Awards, Avril Lavigne won the Fan Choice Award for the fourth time in a row on March 13. She then jokingly said:

“Now nobody try anything this time. I’ll f*** a b**** up.”

The ceremony was hosted by Kim's Convenience and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu for the second time, and he praised the Skater Boi singer for handling the streaker "like a champion.”

