“The walking bed”: Man dressed as bed sitting next to Avril Lavigne and Tyga sparks hilarious memefest online

Videos showing a man dressed as a bed and sitting next to new couple Avril Lavigne and Tyga at Paris Fashion Week has taken social media by storm on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. In clips, the man, who was identified as Estonian rapper Tommy Cash, was wrapped in a cozy duvet with pillows.

Tommy's look featured messy standing hair stuck to the pillows in a gravity-defying attempt to seem like he was sleeping even though he was sitting. Additionally, he brought with him night routine accessories including face masks and cucumber for eyes that he used at various times across the evening.

While Avril and Tyga, who confirmed they were dating this week, were flaunting their new relationship, all eyes were drawn to the Estonian rapper. As news of Cash's bizarre ensemble at the Paris Fashion Show spread, internet users took to social media to express their surprise. User @myah_91 joked:

"Who's really paying attention to Tyga and Avril Lavigne": Netizens react to Tommy Cash's look

Tommy Cash's "stay-in-bed" look was a hit amongst internet users. They called him a legend for his bold yet relatable choice of costume. Twitterati shared humorous memes and sarcastic jokes to praise him.

One user @lilmisssillyact remarked:

"Lmao wait who brought bed bath & beyond w them."

Avril Lavigne was recently in the news for dating Tyga after calling off her engagement with singer Mod Son. However, the spotlight was taken away from the couple, who wore matching black leather outfits.

After the videos taken during the fashion show went viral, netizens were quick to point out that no one would have noticed Avril Lavigne and her new boo. User @AhmarSKhan stated:

A few users were sympathetic to those sitting behind Tommy Cash as their view would have been blocked by his full-size bedding. User Crystal, @HeavnlyAngel76, remarked:

Here are some more comments seen on Twitter reacting to the look:

Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirmed they were dating earlier this week after they were photographed kissing at the Paris Fashion Show. The couple first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted making out outside a Los Angeles restaurant.

Both singers are yet to react to the incident.

