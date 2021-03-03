Adidas reveals their longest shoes yet and the Internet is overrun with memes

Adidas has, without a doubt, taken in the biggest roasting of the month over their new shoes.

The shoes themselves are long, skinny, and one shoe is white while the other is black. These shoes immediately caused hilarity and jokes due to the actual look of them. As the shoes look like baguettes with laces, it is understandable why people find them amusing.

So adidas revealed a new limited shoes. And damn I remember Yoongi’s long ass feet. Sooo...



Yoongi: pic.twitter.com/SiGwuSiZYf — u cute! (@potaetoesss) March 2, 2021

When you finally finish tying the laces: pic.twitter.com/5kQ4HaOK9D — 𝐻𝑜𝑜𝒹𝒾𝑒 𝒥𝒶𝓎𝓎 ❄️ (@stx3zo) March 2, 2021

Put some ham in between them and send it back to subway — Sir Jorge A Aguilar (@SirJAAguilar) March 2, 2021

They looked even funnier on Tommy Cash, the Estonian rapper, because they appear much longer than first thought. There were many comments on Instagram that pointed out how comedic the shoes looked. Here is a screenshot of some of the best comments:

Image via Instagram

The shoes have been pointed out to look similar to clown shoes because clown shoes are pretty long as well. They have been dubbed ‘Clown Force 1s’ on some sites, playing off of the ‘Air Force 1s’ Nike is known for. Many on Twitter have pointed out how silly the shoes looked as well. Here are some favorites:

finally a shoe for kd long foot having ass 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tS6AGXjbrv — james ひ (@slimesout) March 2, 2021

Shaq gonna love it pic.twitter.com/l1eLWlhkDE — Hassan ☠ (@KingHassan__) March 2, 2021

Got him. pic.twitter.com/Pu9D7Umf1J — Will Greenwald no Densetsu (@AggroWill) March 2, 2021

There's no way this is real😭 — Babatunde🇳🇬💫(12-4🟢) (17-17🔴⚫) (11-4-10🔴⚪) (@BabatundeJr21) March 2, 2021

This gotta be a troll post pic.twitter.com/B5l3hZlguK — NotAkuien 💜💛 (24-11) (@NotAkuien) March 2, 2021

It’s all fun and games until you need to take your shoes off to use stairs. — M (@avaprestige) March 2, 2021

These shoes are part of a partnership between Adidas and Tommy Cash, which is why they don’t look like Adidas’ usual style. It is hard to say that they would have been valued very highly without the partnership with Tommy Cash because they were roasted almost immediately. Despite the jokes, the shoes remain in high demand only because they are extremely limited in availability.

Adidas has not posted anything about the shoes on their Twitter or Instagram

It may be because they are allowing HypeBeast and other sites to promote their shoes, but Adidas has been particularly quiet about this post. According to Twitter, it seems this is an official launch and Tommy Cash is clearly visible in the picture, solidifying the legitimacy of the launch. It's possible Adidas is seeing how the release will look before making a significant push.

Tag someone who would wear these‼️😂 — RapTV (@raptvcom) March 2, 2021

This question won't be answered unless Adidas clarifies everything and promotes its new shoe. Otherwise, it will seem like they're hanging these hilarious shoes out to dry.

