WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on the most recent episode of The Bump to discuss a number of topics, including his recent Adidas collaboration, Pat Patterson and The Undertaker. The Nature Boy has released a new shoe in partnership with NBA and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

A nod to @Dame_Lillard’s love for wrestling and @RicFlairNatrBoy’s iconic style, the second Ric Flair inspired #Dame7 is available now: https://t.co/Mi3tgd5RZ4 pic.twitter.com/smjSruKRzu — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) December 15, 2020

Ric Flair opened up on how cool he thinks the collaboration is, and how he cannot believe that his performances in the ring have been appreciated to such an extent.

"It is one of the coolest things I've ever done. Wrestling is something that came easy to me and I had so much fun doing it, you never think that the things you're doing and living everyday in your life that someday it would be appreciated."

Continuing on the topic of appreciation, Flair spoke about his love for sport and basketball and how he is glad that all his hard work is paying off.

"Now to have this. Sports is one of my true loves. I love basketball. I've gotten to know Damian and it's no secret that I am a huge NBA fan, so to be involved in this it is like somebody appreciates the hard work."

Ric Flair does not take his collaboration with Adidas for granted

Ric Flair revealed that this partnership is not something he takes for granted and is a big deal for him.

He believes that it shows he has influenced the right people, who have taken notice of what he has done, proving that despite all the things he has done wrong, he has done something right.

"It is a big deal for me and I don't take it for granted. I appreciate it. It means that for all the things I did wrong, which you can run that list all day long, I did something right and influenced some people and made them take notice of what I was doing."

It is great to see that despite the plethora of achievements and honors that Ric Flair has had in his life, he is still capable of remaining so humble. Hopefully, his collaboration with Adidas is the first of many future collaborations to come.